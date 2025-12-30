How to watch Arsenal vs Aston Villa: Live streams, TV channel for huge Premier League contest at the top of the table

Martin Odegaard and Ian Maatsen face off in the reverse fixture just a few weeks ago

Watch Arsenal vs Aston Villa in the Premier League as a huge clash at the top of the table takes place today.

FourFourTwo is here with all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Arsenal vs Aston Villa key information • Date: Tuesday 30 December 2025 • Kick-off time: 8:15pm GMT / 3:15pm ET • Venue: Emirates Stadium, London • TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK), Peacock (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Get NordVPN's holiday deal

Arsenal have arguably their biggest title test yet as they host Aston Villa at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners remain top of the pile by margin of just two points but have Manchester City and the Villans both breathing down their neck.

Unai Emery's side have won 11 games on the trot, equalling their current club record, after most recently beating Chelsea 2-1.

The Villans can now set a new record by making it 12, and would go level on points with the Gunners if they emerge victorious.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Arsenal vs Aston Villa online, on TV, and from anywhere.

How to watch Arsenal vs Aston Villa in the UK

Arsenal vs Aston Villa will be shown live on Sky Sports, as well as every game in the Premier League on Matchweek 19. Kick-off is at 20:15 GMT.

The action will be available on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event as well as on Sky Go and the Sky Sports+ app.

Watch the Premier League on Sky Sports £35 per month will get you all Sky Sports channels live streams for the 215 Premier League games being offered. That's on a 24-month contract. For less of a commitment, you can get Sky Sports channels through NowTV for a similar monthly price but with any-time cancellation.

Watch Arsenal vs Aston Villa in the US

Arsenal vs Aston Villa will be shown live in the United States on Peacock.

Watch the Premier League on Peacock The NBC-owned streaming platform carries half the Premier League fixtures each week, with plans starting from $10.99 a month.

How to watch Arsenal vs Aston Villa in Australia

Premier League fans in Australia can watch Arsenal vs Aston Villa through Stan Sport.

Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport Want every single Premier League live stream in one place, plus the Champions League? At AU$32 per month, Stan Sport is a steal for football fans down under. Just add the Stan Sport package to the base Stan plan and you'll be streaming the action within minutes.

Watch Arsenal vs Aston Villa from anywhere

Away from home right now? You don't have to miss the game. The solution to your geo-restriction nightmares is a Virtual Private Network (VPN), a piece of software that can set your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

You can use a VPN to unblock your usual streaming services while abroad, allowing you to connect and watch as if you were back home. You'll also get better playback quality and it will do wonders for your internet security – result!

FourFourTwo’s tech-obsessed office-mates over at Tom's Guide know everything there is to know about VPNs, and they rate NordVPN as the best VPN you can buy.

Can I still get tickets for Arsenal vs Aston Villa?

Tickets for the huge game between Arsenal and Aston Villa are still available via Seat Unique.

Check out the links down below to secure a seat for you and a mate for what could be the game of the season so far!

Get Arsenal tickets at Seat Unique Arsenal's premium Club Level tickets offer superb padded seating and access to the lounge two-and-a-half hours pre-match. The package includes four drinks, one food item, and a half-time complimentary drink. Guests also receive a £5 merchandise voucher and a complimentary Museum Tour, ensuring an elevated and comprehensive matchday experience for home supporters.

See also ► Premier League TV guide

Arsenal vs Aston Villa: Premier League preview

Arsenal are on fire, but their last loss in the Premier League, you ask? That came against Villa earlier this month.

Emi Buendia's magic injury-time winner sent a dagger through the Gunners' hearts, and it remains to be seen whether lightning strikes twice on Tuesday.

Mikel Arteta's men beat Brighton 2-1 to continue their imperious home record so far, with Arsenal yet to lose a game on home soil in 2025/26 in the Premier League.

Odegaard is back to his best after returning from injury recently, whilst Bukayo Saka and Leandro Trossard are expected to continue out wide.

READ MORE See also ► These are the cheapest ways to watch the Premier League this season

Villa's comeback win at Chelsea only further heightened their title credentials, with Ollie Watkins coming off the bench to net a brace.

That means the England international will be pushing for a recall to the side, having been forced to settle for minutes as a substitute in recent weeks.

Youri Tielemans is continuing to excel in midfield, with Declan Rice likely to provide a tricky counterpart to keep quiet over the 90 minutes.

Emi Martinez returns to face his former club, and we would expect to see some crazy celebrations if the visitors are to emerge with all three points in the capital.

Arsenal vs Aston Villa: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Arsenal 2-1 Aston Villa

We think Arsenal are the natural title favourites, and given they did lose at Villa Park, the onus is on them to respond, as we expect in this one.