How to watch Arsenal vs Aston Villa: Live streams, TV channel for huge Premier League contest at the top of the table
Will Arsenal excel or can Villa's incredible run grow to 12? Here's how to watch the mouthwatering Arsenal vs Aston Villa contest
Watch Arsenal vs Aston Villa in the Premier League as a huge clash at the top of the table takes place today.
FourFourTwo is here with all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.
• Date: Tuesday 30 December 2025
• Kick-off time: 8:15pm GMT / 3:15pm ET
• Venue: Emirates Stadium, London
• TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK), Peacock (US), Stan Sport (Australia)
• Watch from anywhere: Get NordVPN's holiday deal
Arsenal have arguably their biggest title test yet as they host Aston Villa at the Emirates Stadium.
The Gunners remain top of the pile by margin of just two points but have Manchester City and the Villans both breathing down their neck.
Unai Emery's side have won 11 games on the trot, equalling their current club record, after most recently beating Chelsea 2-1.
The Villans can now set a new record by making it 12, and would go level on points with the Gunners if they emerge victorious.
Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Arsenal vs Aston Villa online, on TV, and from anywhere.
How to watch Arsenal vs Aston Villa in the UK
Arsenal vs Aston Villa will be shown live on Sky Sports, as well as every game in the Premier League on Matchweek 19. Kick-off is at 20:15 GMT.
The action will be available on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event as well as on Sky Go and the Sky Sports+ app.
Watch the Premier League on Sky Sports
£35 per month will get you all Sky Sports channels live streams for the 215 Premier League games being offered. That's on a 24-month contract. For less of a commitment, you can get Sky Sports channels through NowTV for a similar monthly price but with any-time cancellation.
Watch Arsenal vs Aston Villa in the US
Arsenal vs Aston Villa will be shown live in the United States on Peacock.
Watch the Premier League on Peacock
The NBC-owned streaming platform carries half the Premier League fixtures each week, with plans starting from $10.99 a month.
How to watch Arsenal vs Aston Villa in Australia
Premier League fans in Australia can watch Arsenal vs Aston Villa through Stan Sport.
Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport
Want every single Premier League live stream in one place, plus the Champions League? At AU$32 per month, Stan Sport is a steal for football fans down under. Just add the Stan Sport package to the base Stan plan and you'll be streaming the action within minutes.
Watch Arsenal vs Aston Villa from anywhere
Away from home right now? You don't have to miss the game. The solution to your geo-restriction nightmares is a Virtual Private Network (VPN), a piece of software that can set your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.
You can use a VPN to unblock your usual streaming services while abroad, allowing you to connect and watch as if you were back home. You'll also get better playback quality and it will do wonders for your internet security – result!
FourFourTwo’s tech-obsessed office-mates over at Tom's Guide know everything there is to know about VPNs, and they rate NordVPN as the best VPN you can buy.
Get 74% off NordVPN + 3 months FREE
🥇 World's best VPN service
🙌 Fast, secure, easy to use
✅ Unblocks Stan Sport
Can I still get tickets for Arsenal vs Aston Villa?
Tickets for the huge game between Arsenal and Aston Villa are still available via Seat Unique.
Check out the links down below to secure a seat for you and a mate for what could be the game of the season so far!
Get Arsenal tickets at Seat Unique
Arsenal's premium Club Level tickets offer superb padded seating and access to the lounge two-and-a-half hours pre-match. The package includes four drinks, one food item, and a half-time complimentary drink. Guests also receive a £5 merchandise voucher and a complimentary Museum Tour, ensuring an elevated and comprehensive matchday experience for home supporters.
See also ► Premier League TV guide
Arsenal vs Aston Villa: Premier League preview
Arsenal are on fire, but their last loss in the Premier League, you ask? That came against Villa earlier this month.
Emi Buendia's magic injury-time winner sent a dagger through the Gunners' hearts, and it remains to be seen whether lightning strikes twice on Tuesday.
Mikel Arteta's men beat Brighton 2-1 to continue their imperious home record so far, with Arsenal yet to lose a game on home soil in 2025/26 in the Premier League.
Odegaard is back to his best after returning from injury recently, whilst Bukayo Saka and Leandro Trossard are expected to continue out wide.
Villa's comeback win at Chelsea only further heightened their title credentials, with Ollie Watkins coming off the bench to net a brace.
That means the England international will be pushing for a recall to the side, having been forced to settle for minutes as a substitute in recent weeks.
Youri Tielemans is continuing to excel in midfield, with Declan Rice likely to provide a tricky counterpart to keep quiet over the 90 minutes.
Emi Martinez returns to face his former club, and we would expect to see some crazy celebrations if the visitors are to emerge with all three points in the capital.
Arsenal vs Aston Villa: Expected line-ups
FourFourTwo's prediction
Arsenal 2-1 Aston Villa
We think Arsenal are the natural title favourites, and given they did lose at Villa Park, the onus is on them to respond, as we expect in this one.
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Matthew Holt writes freelance for FourFourTwo, amongst others, and boasts previous experience at GOAL and SPORTBible. He now works with us alongside his time at Manchester United and Reach PLC, aiding with online content for the website. Career highs include working at the FA Cup final, as well as scoring at Old Trafford in front of the Stretford End. A long-term sufferer of his beloved Scunthorpe United, he is often seen on the padel court, as well as occasionally as a six-a-side call-up.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.