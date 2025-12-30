How to watch Man Utd vs Wolves: Live stream and TV info as Ruben Amorim's side host winless Wanderers

Watch Man Utd vs Wolves in the Premier League from Old Trafford today, as FourFourTwo brings you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Man Utd vs Wolves key information • Date: Tuesday 30 December 2025 • Kick-off time: 8:15pm GMT / 3:15pm ET • Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester • TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK), Peacock (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Get NordVPN's holiday deal

Manchester United's revival up the table continued with another home win against Newcastle United on Boxing Day.

Ruben Amorim's side could climb into the top four if results go their way over the next few days and face Wolves at Old Trafford next up.

Winless Wolves look in real trouble already and have a horrid run of games to come, starting with a trip to the Theatre of Dreams.

It's now no win in 18 for Rob Edwards' side, who are bottom of the table and 16 points adrift.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Man Utd vs Wolves online, on TV, and from anywhere.

How to watch Man Utd vs Wolves in the UK

Man Utd vs Wolves will be shown live on Sky Sports, as well as every game in the Premier League on Matchweek 19. Kick-off is at 20:15 GMT.

The action will be available on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event as well as on Sky Go and the Sky Sports+ app.

Watch the Premier League on Sky Sports With 215 live games, Sky Sports has no shortage of action this Premier League season. Existing Sky TV customers can add Sky Sports for £22 per month, while new customers can sign up for £35 per month on a plan that also includes Sky Stream and Netflix.

Watch Man Utd vs Wolves in the US

Man Utd vs Wolves will be shown live in the United States on Peacock.

Watch the Premier League on Peacock Roughly half of all Premier League games are live streamed on Peacock, where plans start from $10.99 a month or $109.99 a year. You can go ad-free for $16.99 a month / $169.999 a year.

How to watch Man Utd vs Wolves in Australia

Premier League fans in Australia can watch Man Utd vs Wolves through Stan Sport.

Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport Stan Sport is the new Optus Sport – home to every single Premier League and Champions League live stream. Sign up, add the Stan Sport package (AU$20 a month) to the base Stan plan ($12 a month), and watch away.

Watch Man Utd vs Wolves from anywhere

What if you're away from home when Man Utd vs Wolves is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Can I still get tickets for Man Utd vs Wolves?

Tickets for the clash between the Red Devils and Wolves are still available via Seat Unique.

Get Manchester United tickets at Seat Unique Manchester United's hospitality offers comfortable, padded seating in the North West Quadrant. The package includes a concourse meal deal (hot food, drink, and snack) and the official matchday programme. Guests also receive a 10 per cent Megastore discount and non-matchday Museum entry, providing a great value, family-friendly match experience for home fans.

See also ► Premier League TV guide

Man Utd vs Wolves: Premier League preview

Patrick Dorgu's first competitive goal for Manchester United earned Amorim's men all three points against Newcastle on Boxing Day.

In a game where the Red Devils hard to defend well to protect their lead, United will be most happy with only their second clean sheet of the season.

Bruno Fernandes missed out, and there was even more bad news as Mason Mount was replaced by Jack Fletcher at the break.

It remains to be seen whether the England international is fit for this one, with it likely that Manuel Ugarte continues alongside Casemiro.

READ MORE See also ► These are the cheapest ways to watch the Premier League this season

Wolves lost 2-1 at Anfield as their winless run continued just a few days ago.

The Old Gold are beginning to be cut well adrift and are now 16 points adrift as we head into the second half of the season.

Having already lost 4-1 against Amorim's side at Molineux just a few short weeks ago, stopping former man Matheus Cunha may be tricky, with Benjamin Sesko also chasing a much-needed goal.

Edwards will be without young midfielder Rodrigo Gomes again, who has been linked with a move to the Theatre of Dreams in recent weeks, after he underwent surgery to fix a groin problem.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Man Utd 3-1 Wolves

Manchester United are depleted, but were solid against Wolves in the reverse fixture a few weeks ago. We expect a home win.