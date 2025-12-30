How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Everton: Live streams, TV coverage for Sean Dyche reunion

Watch Nottingham Forest vs Everton today as Sean Dyche faces his old side, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Nottingham Forest vs Everton key information • Date: Tuesday 30 December 2025 • Kick-off time: 7:30pm GMT / 2:30pm ET • Venue: The City Ground, Nottingham • TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK), Peacock (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Get NordVPN's holiday deal

Nottingham Forest are back on home soil for a second successive game as they play Everton.

The Tricky Trees were beaten by Manchester City a few days ago, as Rayan Cherki's late effort ensured all the points for the Cityzens.

Everton couldn't find a way past Burnley and travel to Nottinghamshire hoping for better fortunes.

The Toffees have won two, drawn two and lost two on the road this season, and it remains to be seen which David Moyes side turns up on this occasion.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Nottingham Forest vs Everton online, on TV, and from anywhere.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Everton in the UK

Nottingham Forest vs Everton will be shown live on Sky Sports, as well as every game in the Premier League on Matchweek 19. Kick-off is at 19:30 GMT.

The action will be available on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event as well as on Sky Go and the Sky Sports+ app.

Nottingham Forest vs Everton will be shown live on Sky Sports, as well as every game in the Premier League on Matchweek 19. Kick-off is at 19:30 GMT.

The action will be available on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event as well as on Sky Go and the Sky Sports+ app.

Watch Nottingham Forest vs Everton in the US

Nottingham Forest vs Everton will be shown live in the United States on Peacock.

Nottingham Forest vs Everton will be shown live in the United States on Peacock.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Everton in Australia

Premier League fans in Australia can watch Nottingham Forest vs Everton through Stan Sport.

Premier League fans in Australia can watch Nottingham Forest vs Everton through Stan Sport.

Watch Nottingham Forest vs Everton from anywhere

Out of the country? That doesn't mean you have to miss the game. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - means you can set your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, bypassing streaming geo-restrictions.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you use back home. It also comes with added internet security benefits, which sounds like a winner to us.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Can I still get tickets to Nottingham Forest vs Everton?

Hospitality tickets for Nottingham Forest vs Everton are still available to purchase via Seat Unique.

Hospitality tickets for Nottingham Forest vs Everton are still available to purchase via Seat Unique.

Nottingham Forest vs Everton: Premier League preview

Nottingham Forest still has fears looming regarding relegation and couldn't get the better of Manchester City.

Dyche's men saw Cherki's late drive fly into the bottom corner to ensure all three points for the visitors, despite Igor Jesus cancelling out Tijani Reijnders' opener.

The Tricky Trees are five points above the bottom three coming into this one, having won just five games from 18 so far this term.

Morgan Gibbs-White and Callum Hudson-Odoi have been relatively quiet in recent weeks, and Forest fans will hope the pair can produce some magic in this one.

Everton's away form has been steady under Moyes this term, winning three and drawing two of their nine games on the road.

It is clear they are missing key man Iliman Ndiaye, who is away at the Africa Cup of Nations, as well as midfielder Idrissa Gana Gueye.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is out with a thigh injury, as well as Jarrad Branthwaite and Seamus Coleman, who have also suffered the same fate in recent weeks.

Jack Grealish is ill and could return to face Dyche's men at the City Ground, and would be a welcome sight given his performances.

Nottingham Forest vs Everton: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Nottingham Forest 1-1 Everton

Two sides that have been inconsistent as of late. We are going for a draw.