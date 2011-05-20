Ferguson and Vidic scoop season gongs

Ferguson receives the award after leading the Red Devils to an unprecedented 12th Premier League, and a record 19th English league title in total.

Central defender Nemanja Vidic has been in commanding form throughout the season and has fully justified Ferguson’s decision to give him the captain’s armband full-time.

The powerful Serbian has been a key component of a United defence that has conceded a measly 35 goals so far this season, and has as always been a threat from set pieces, netting five goals.

Throughout the 2010/11 campaign Ferguson’s team have continued to set the standard for the rest of the Barclays Premier League and a magnificent 24-match unbeaten run between August and February allowed United to put themselves firmly in control of the title race.

United’s unbeaten home record (17 wins and one draw) has been the key this season, with highlights including wins over Arsenal and Liverpool, and a crucial 2-1 win over title rivals Chelsea that saw Vidic score the vital winner and all but seal the title.

This is a record ninth time that Ferguson has won the Barclays Manager of the Season Award and the second time that Vidic has won Barclays Player of the Season.

The decision was made by the Barclays Awards Panel, which includes representatives from football’s governing bodies, the media and fans.