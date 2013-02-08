Ferguson fined over linesman blast at Spurs

Ferguson had been charged with misconduct after describing linesman Simon Beck's performance as "shocking" when he failed to flag for a penalty after Wayne Rooney was brought down in the area in United's 1-1 draw at Tottenham Hotspur last month.

In a television interview after the Premier League match, Ferguson also made reference to an incident in a previous match against Chelsea when Beck was on duty.

"Following an Independent Regulatory Commission hearing today, Sir Alex Ferguson has been fined 12,000 pounds in relation to media comments made after Manchester United's game at Tottenham Hotspur," the FA said in a statement.

"It was alleged that the Manchester United manager's post-match media comments implied that the match official was motivated by bias."

Ferguson had denied the misconduct charge.

He could have faced a touchline ban of up to four matches and will be glad this did not materialise as he seeks to guide leaders Manchester United to a 20th league title.