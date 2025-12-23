How to watch Nigeria vs Tanzania: Live streams, TV details as Super Eagles begin AFCON with Osimhen, Lookman, Iwobi in attack

Watch Nigeria vs Tanzania at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations today, as the Super Eagles start the tournament with their fearsome attack. In this guide FourFourTwo brings you all the broadcast details, including live streams and TV coverage.

Nigeria vs Tanzania: key information • Date: Tuesday 23 December 2025 • Kick-off time: 17:30 GMT / 12:30 ET / 18:30 local • Venue: Fes Sports Complex, Fes • TV & Streaming: 4seven & Channel 4 (UK) | beIN Sports (USA) | beIN Sports / Canal+ / SuperSport (Africa) • FREE stream: Channel 4 (UK) • Watch from anywhere: Get NordVPN's holiday deal

Nigeria begin their Africa Cup of Nations campaign against Tanzania in Fes.

Eric Chelle's men have plenty of pedigree running through their side, with the Super Eagles coming into this tournament after suffering just one defeat in qualifying.

Tanzania are competing at AFCON for only the fourth time, having never progressed past the group stages.

The Taifa Stars finished second behind DR Congo in Group H to book their spot, with two of their squad currently playing in England.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Nigeria vs Tanzania online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Nigeria vs Tanzania for FREE in the UK

Nigeria vs Tanzania will be shown live in the UK on 4seven and the Channel 4 streaming service, with kick-off slated for 17:30 GMT. Coverage will start at 17:25 GMT.

Nigeria vs Tanzania free live stream This AFCON contest, along with every single game is in the hands of Channel 4's streaming service. All you need to do is sign up on their website, and boom, access to live coverage of the contest!

❗ Coverage is geo-restricted, but you can use a VPN to get your usual access if you're away from the UK right now – more on that below.

Watch Nigeria vs Tanzania from anywhere

Out of the country? That doesn't mean you have to miss the game. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - means you can set your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, bypassing streaming geo-restrictions.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you use back home. It also comes with added internet security benefits, which sounds like a winner to us.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market. And right now it's as cheap as they come...

Is Nigeria vs Tanzania on TV in the US?

Over in the US, fans can watch Nigeria vs Tanzania on beIN Sports. Kick off is at 12:30am ET.

BeIN Sports comes on most good cable TV packages, but it doesn't have its own streaming service, so to tune in online, you'll need a cord-cutter such as YouTube TV, Fubo, or Sling.

How to watch Nigeria vs Tanzania in Africa

SuperSport will show the game live for viewers in both Nigeria and Tanzania.

Canal+, SuperSport, and beIN Sports are the major regional broadcasters for AFCON, with the different services operating in various countries, but whichever service covers your country will have all games live.

See also ► AFCON 2025 broadcast guide: TV, streaming, how to watch every game in the Africa Cup of Nations

Nigeria vs Tanzania: Preview

Nigeria's AFCON qualifying campaign was overshadowed by their Libya airport saga, in which players were stuck in a remote terminal.

The disciplinary committee of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) awarded the Super Eagles a 3-0 win after players were held for over 16 hours before kick-off in Benghazi.

Losing just one game from six, Chelle's side will hope to repeat successes in 1980, 1992 and 2013, with a strong squad to choose from.

Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman and Alex Iwobi have all been called up, with Nottingham Forest's Ola Aina left out due to recent injury problems.

Tanzania amassed a solid return of ten points from six games to book their place at AFCON 2025.

Losing twice to group winners DR Congo marked their only defeats, as they pipped Guinea by a point to make it a fourth appearance at the competition.

Hemed Morocco is only in interim charge of the side, with Rochdale forward Tarryn Allarakhia and Salford City defender Haji Mnoga included in his squad.

Captain Mbwana Samatta plays his football for Le Harve and has 22 goals in 85 caps to his name.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Nigeria 3-1 Tanzania

The Super Eagles looked good in qualifying, and with Osimhen in fine form, we are predicting a victory for Nigeria.