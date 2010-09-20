Ferguson: Torres made meal of O'Shea tackle

The United boss claimed that Torres deliberately tried to get defender John O’Shea sent off in the incident that led to Steven Gerrard equalising from a free-kick in the second half.

“I have watched it again. Fernando Torres made a meal of it, an absolute meal of it,” Ferguson told reporters.

Liverpool boss Roy Hodgson, whose side now sit 16th in the Premier League, refused to be drawn on the matter, suggesting he hadn’t seen the incident.

He said: “Some of my coaches were jumping up and down but I didn’t have a great view. Sir Alex was closer to it.

“He is entitled to his opinion but I prefer to talk about things that interest me.”

But Ferguson took another swipe at Liverpool, suggesting the Red Devils should have triumphed by more goals.

“It was a game we absolutely dominated and I was saying to myself: ‘It could’ve been 10’.

“So when it looked like ending 2-2, it would have been a travesty of a scoreline, but it was a great result in the end. They had the momentum when it went to 2-2, but they never offered anything did they?

“This was always going to be a test. The build-up to these games is such that, if one doesn’t win, it’s a catastrophe. For Liverpool, this is a catastrophe.”

However, Hodgson disagreed with Ferguson’s assessment.

“Catastrophe? I am not sure about that. I have said all along that our aim is to get in the top four. That is our aim.

“Our performance was a lot better than our last two performances and I think we can take credit for the way we played in the second half."

By Luke Nicholls

Interact: Twitter * Facebook *Forums