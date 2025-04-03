Arne Slot refused to comment on James Tarkowski's horror challenge on Alexis Mac Allister during Liverpool's 1-0 win over Everton.

The Reds took another huge step towards the Premier League title with a routine victory against their local rivals at Anfield. Diogo Jota's second-half strike proved pivotal as Liverpool extended their lead at the top to twelve points.

Controversy overshadowed the encounter with two decisions hitting the headlines. Slot passed comment on them both in his post-match media duties as Everton boss David Moyes was left to fume himself.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot left confused and bewildered following VAR decision

Arne Slot couldn't believe referee Samuel Barrot didn't chose to send off James Tarkowski (Image credit: Getty Images)

Questions had been asked whether Luis Diaz was offside in the build-up to the opener on Merseyside, with the Colombian forward standing in an offside position before Jota notched the opener.

Slot insisted he felt the rules were followed by referee Samuel Barrot and that breaking down the Toffees' stern resistance was a task in itself.

Diogo Jota scored the only goal of the game at Anfield (Image credit: Getty Images)

"It's not easy to score against them," began Slot when speaking to Sky Sports. "[It is a] great goal, according to the rules it was a goal so no one can complain about that."

Pushed as to whether he could see Everton's frustrations, Slot added: "There is always question marks, but the good thing is we've got rules. At least they just showed on TV that it's a clear goal.

"I would be frustrated if I concede that goal, but then I'm frustrated about the rule and not the execution of the rule. The rule itself is frustrating because I think you always have to help, in my opinion, the offensive team."

Another huge talking point was Tarkowski's flying challenge on Mac Allister that was checked by VAR official Paul Tierney.

Comment ce geste de Tarkowski sur Mac Allister n’est pas sanctionné d’un carton rouge avec l’aide du VAR ?! Dingue. Peut potentiellement lui briser la jambe. pic.twitter.com/2ux57CSzAtApril 2, 2025

The England international was shown a yellow card and Slot refused to add further fuel to the fire on what most believed was a dangerous tackle.

"I think everybody has said something about it, so why should I add to it?" admitted the Liverpool boss. "It's so obvious that it's not necessary for me to comment. I'd prefer to talk about the goal or Curtis Jones' performance or something else."

In FourFourTwo's view, it is baffling how Tarkowski wasn't shown a yellow card for his flying challenge on Mac Allister. We are just as confused as many others in what Tierney saw to deem that only yellow card worthy.

Liverpool are back in Premier League action on Sunday as they travel to Craven Cottage to take on Fulham.