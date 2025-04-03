'I think everybody has said something about it, so why should I add to it? It's so obvious that it's not necessary for me to' Everything that Liverpool boss Arne Slot said about James Tarkowski's unpunished horror tackle

By published

Liverpool took another huge step towards the Premier League title with a 1-0 victory in the Merseyside derby

Liverpool manager Arne Slot is heading towards a first Premier League title
Liverpool manager Arne Slot is heading towards a first Premier League title (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arne Slot refused to comment on James Tarkowski's horror challenge on Alexis Mac Allister during Liverpool's 1-0 win over Everton.

The Reds took another huge step towards the Premier League title with a routine victory against their local rivals at Anfield. Diogo Jota's second-half strike proved pivotal as Liverpool extended their lead at the top to twelve points.

Controversy overshadowed the encounter with two decisions hitting the headlines. Slot passed comment on them both in his post-match media duties as Everton boss David Moyes was left to fume himself.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot left confused and bewildered following VAR decision

Arne Slot is hoping to seal the Premier League title after the international break

Arne Slot couldn't believe referee Samuel Barrot didn't chose to send off James Tarkowski (Image credit: Getty Images)

Questions had been asked whether Luis Diaz was offside in the build-up to the opener on Merseyside, with the Colombian forward standing in an offside position before Jota notched the opener.

Slot insisted he felt the rules were followed by referee Samuel Barrot and that breaking down the Toffees' stern resistance was a task in itself.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 8: Diogo Jota of Liverpool during the Carabao Cup Semi Final First Leg match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on January 8, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

Diogo Jota scored the only goal of the game at Anfield (Image credit: Getty Images)

"It's not easy to score against them," began Slot when speaking to Sky Sports. "[It is a] great goal, according to the rules it was a goal so no one can complain about that."

Pushed as to whether he could see Everton's frustrations, Slot added: "There is always question marks, but the good thing is we've got rules. At least they just showed on TV that it's a clear goal.

"I would be frustrated if I concede that goal, but then I'm frustrated about the rule and not the execution of the rule. The rule itself is frustrating because I think you always have to help, in my opinion, the offensive team."

Another huge talking point was Tarkowski's flying challenge on Mac Allister that was checked by VAR official Paul Tierney.

The England international was shown a yellow card and Slot refused to add further fuel to the fire on what most believed was a dangerous tackle.

"I think everybody has said something about it, so why should I add to it?" admitted the Liverpool boss. "It's so obvious that it's not necessary for me to comment. I'd prefer to talk about the goal or Curtis Jones' performance or something else."

In FourFourTwo's view, it is baffling how Tarkowski wasn't shown a yellow card for his flying challenge on Mac Allister. We are just as confused as many others in what Tierney saw to deem that only yellow card worthy.

Liverpool are back in Premier League action on Sunday as they travel to Craven Cottage to take on Fulham.

Matthew Holt
Matthew Holt

Matthew is a Freelance Journalist and has racked up bylines for Manchester United, Manchester Evening News, GOAL and SPORTbible to name a few. A long-term sufferer of Scunthorpe United, he currently resides in the north-west after escaping the smog of North Lincolnshire.

More about stories
FourFourTwo issue 377

NEW ISSUE: Gary Lineker exclusive PLUS the EFL Top 50, Javier Zanetti, Mourinho’s trip to Hell, Italia 90 rewind, badger mayhem and Xherdan Shaqiri answers your questions!
Gary Lineker looking away from camera wearing white earphones on a wire. There is a large inset picture of the FourFourTwo magazine front cover with his face on from May 2025

Gary Lineker unveiled as FourFourTwo's latest cover star - we sat down with the legend of football and broadcasting to discuss his future after BBC Match of the Day
FourFourTwo issue 377

NEW ISSUE: Gary Lineker exclusive PLUS the EFL Top 50, Javier Zanetti, Mourinho’s trip to Hell, Italia 90 rewind, badger mayhem and Xherdan Shaqiri answers your questions!
See more latest
Most Popular
Gary Lineker looking away from camera wearing white earphones on a wire. There is a large inset picture of the FourFourTwo magazine front cover with his face on from May 2025
Gary Lineker unveiled as FourFourTwo's latest cover star - we sat down with the legend of football and broadcasting to discuss his future after BBC Match of the Day
Former Portsmouth loanee Lucien Aubey
'This wasn't fraud, I never robbed anyone' Ex Premier League star sentenced to two years in prison
Bukayo Saka of Arsenal celebrates scoring his team&#039;s second goal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Fulham FC at Emirates Stadium on April 01, 2025 in London, England.
Arsenal break Premier League record that proves they don't play boring football
Liverpool target Joao Pedro with Brighton team-mates Carlos Baleba and Matt O&#039;Riley
Liverpool could smash transfer record for £100m Brighton star: report
Thomas Tuchel looks on during England&#039;s win over Albania in March 2025, his first match in charge of the Three Lions.
Top Premier League managers in the frame to replace Thomas Tuchel: report
Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah
Mohamed Salah could play against Liverpool team-mate at Club World Cup, with double move mooted: report
Tottenham are in a rut under Ange Postecoglou
Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou 'hopes' Mauricio Pochettino returns as manager after Argentine makes 'dream' move statement
Richarlison reacts during Tottenham&#039;s Premier League game against Fulham in October 2023.
Tottenham report: Richarlison wants to leave London ‘to compete for titles’
NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - APRIL 01: Anthony Elanga of Nottingham Forest acknowledges the fans during the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest FC and Manchester United FC at City Ground on April 01, 2025 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Cameron Smith - Danehouse/Getty Images)
'They had the chance here. At Manchester United you don't have the time. I will not have the time. We have to get it right fast': Red Devils boss Ruben Amorim responds to claims about Anthony Elanga transfer mistake
Arsenal target Nico Williams
New Arsenal director Andrea Berta in talks with Nico Williams' agent: report