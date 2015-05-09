FFP breach will not change Inter plans - Mancini

Inter coach Roberto Mancini insists the club will not change their transfer policy despite being found to have breached UEFA's Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules.

UEFA announced on Friday that the Serie A side had agreed to pay the governing body a €20million settlement after failing to comply with FFP regulations.

Inter will be expected to add to their squad in the close-season following another disappointing campaign that sees them fighting for a place in the UEFA Europa League, with Manchester City's Yaya Toure among those to be linked to the club.

And, speaking ahead of Inter's visit to Lazio, Mancini said: "UEFA have understood that we're doing things the right way. I don't think our transfer plans will change much.

"We want to build a great team and get back to winning next season. We'll do all we can to get into the Europa League.

"You can have a period like this after eight or nine years of success. Inter must challenge for the title and play in the UEFA Champions League."