FIFA back Brazil security ahead of World Cup

The former Interpol director is on inspection duty in the host nation and while he admitted there is a concern over possible violent demonstrations, he believes the competition is not the target.



"We did not really feel as a target by the demonstrators, I mean the entire situation... started with the bus fare increase and then everything was a target and obviously the demonstrators took advantage," Mutschke said regarding recent protests in the South American nation.



"They (protestors) knew with the World Cup, the whole world was looking to Brazil and they exploited the situation for all different reasons."



Mutschke also revealed glowing endorsements from the United States team following their recent scouting trip to Brazil.



"I would like to quote a representative from the USA who said that he was very pleased and satisfied with the level of security here in Brazil when they were with the entire team in January to do an inspection and a familiarisation," he said.



"So I think this shows that all the teams also have great faith in the level of security that is going to be provided by my friends in Brazil."



Local authorities have confirmed they will boost their security numbers from last year's Confederations Cup, including use of the army if required.



"In the case of a situation that is abnormal, the necessity to extend pubic security measures, the armed forces will be available to participate as well in these activities in the name of public security," said general Jamil Megid Jr, who is a special advisor to Brazil's defence ministry.



"We can guarantee this based on the law of order. So this is part of the plan and this has been part of the detailed protocol together with public federal and state security."



Brazil's federal secretary for security Andrei Rodrigues said that the Confederations Cup was unperturbed by mass protests, meaning the World Cup would also not be bothered in case of demonstrations.



"We had a day in June where there were more than a million people taking part in protests in the streets. There were more than 50,000 professional security personnel taking part in this scenario. And not one game suffered from any interference," Rodrigues said.



"Not one fan wasn't able to get into the stadium, not one delegate suffered from any problem.



"In short, what you saw was a test for public security, and in this scenario it turned out well."