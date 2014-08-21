FIFA confirm Morocco will host Club World Cup

Areas of western Africa have been struck by an outbreak of the virus, raising concerns about the suitability of the competition being held in Morocco in December.

However, the sport's world governing body has moved to ease any worries and assured the teams competing that the welfare of the players and staff will take precedence.

"The health of players, officials and supporters is an absolute priority during any FIFA competition," a statement read.

"According to the World Health Organisation, there have not been any recorded cases of Ebola in Morocco, so consequently there is no reason to discuss a possible change of venue.

"Should the situation change, we will make contact with the participating clubs."

UEFA Champions League winners Real Madrid head the list of sides already qualified for the competition, with Auckland City, San Lorenzo, Cruz Azul and Moghreb Tetouan also taking part.

The final two teams to qualify will come from Africa and Asia, with the CAF Champions League still in the group stages and the Asian equivalent down to the last eight.