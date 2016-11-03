FIFA fines Chile, Brazil for homophobic chants

FIFA has fined Brazil and Chile for homophobic chants made by some of their supporters during 2018 World Cup qualifiers.

Brazil have been docked 25,000 Swiss francs (CHF) - equivalent to approximately US$25,650 - following a clash against Bolivia last month, while Chile have been hit with a CHF15,000 fine after their meeting with Peru in Santiago.

It is the seventh time Chile have been punished for such an offence during the campaign, Juan Antonio Pizzi's side previously serving a one-match ban from playing at the Estadio Nacional as a result.

In a statement released by FIFA, the body confirmed that Argentina had also been fined CHF15,000 for "insulting chants" in their fixture against Paraguay last month.

Albania, Croatia, Estonia, Iran, Kosovo, Paraguay and Ukraine were also docked varying amounts.