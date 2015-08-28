FIFA or bust in Platini's presidency bid

Michel Platini has confirmed he will not seek a further term as the head of UEFA in 2019, even if he fails in his bid to become FIFA president.

The Frenchman is in the running to replace Sepp Blatter at the world governing body's Extraordinary Congress in February, following the corruption scandal that rocked the global game and cost the Swiss his job.

Platini refused to answer questions on his FIFA presidential campaign in Monaco on Thursday - speaking after the Europa League draw - but he did reveal that he will not contest a fourth term with UEFA.

Asked whether he would call time on his presidency if he failed to win his FIFA bid, he said: "Yes. I'm stopping there.

"That means I may support a limit to a term in office as president in general.

"One thing is clear, my destiny is clear in UEFA. This is a UEFA event. I'm here as UEFA president.

"I don't think it's the right time for FIFA issues. We've never done that and we don't do that now.

"I'm a candidate [for FIFA] and I've said that since July. Elections are in six months' time and there's plenty of time to talk about that in due course.

"I don't want to talk about FIFA."