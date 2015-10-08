FIFA suspensions: Timeline of Thursday's events

The scandal rocking FIFA took another twist on Thursday as president Sepp Blatter, general secretary Jerome Valcke and UEFA president Michel Platini were all handed 90-day suspensions.

Here we look back on another dramatic day within football's world governing body.

- Early on Thursday, the adjudicatory chamber of FIFA Ethics Committee announced provisional bans for president Blatter and Platini. Both men are banned for 90 days with the option to extend it by another 45 days.

- Blatter alleged to have signed an "unfavourable" contract with Caribbean Football Union over television rights in 2005, and a "disloyal" payment to Platini in 2011.

- Platini suspended in relation to receiving that £1.35million payment.

- Valcke – who is currently on leave amid allegations linking him to a scheme that intended to sell hospitality tickets for the 2014 World Cup at above their face value – also handed a 90-day ban by the Committee.

- Presidential candidate Chung Mong-joon reprimanded for a number of infringements during the bidding process for the 2018 and 2022 World Cups, with the South Korean official banned from all football activity for six years.

- Blatter and Platini release statements denying the allegations made against them and vow to fight their suspensions.

- Blatter – via his lawyers: "President Blatter was disappointed that the Ethics Committee did not follow the Code of Ethics and Disciplinary Code, both of which provide for an opportunity to be heard. President Blatter looks forward to the opportunity to present evidence that will demonstrate that he did not engage in any misconduct, criminal or otherwise."

- Platini: "This deliberate leak – which is insidious in nature and has come about in an unacceptable manner – is essentially an attempt to damage my reputation."

- The UEFA president reiterates his intention to stand in the presidential elections and confirms he has submitted the required documentation. He says: "This morning I submitted the letters of support that are required in order to stand as a candidate for the presidency of FIFA."

- UEFA and the Football Association reiterate their support for Platini, with the European governing body insisting the ex-Juventus star will remain in his role as president.

- International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach says "enough is enough" and calls for FIFA to "act swiftly to regain credibility".

- Bach also calls for a "credible external presidential candidate of high integrity" to take over from Blatter and begin the reform process.

- Issa Hayatou confirms he has assumed the role of FIFA president in Blatter's absence, but says it is not a position he wants long term. The Cameroonian says he will not run in the presidential elections.

- Chung lambasts the Ethics Committee following his lengthy ban and fine of 100,000 Swiss Francs, branding them Blatter's "hitman".