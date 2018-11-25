FIFPro backs Boca stance over postponed Copa Libertadores final

FIFPro has thrown its support behind Boca Juniors and said they should not have faced pressure to play Saturday's postponed second leg of the Copa Libertadores final against River Plate.

Boca travelled across Buenos Aires on Saturday with the final tied at 2-2 after the opening game at La Bombonera, but their bus was showered with projectiles on the way to River's El Monumental stadium, with some smashing windows of the vehicle.

Eventually the bus arrived at the ground, but reports suggested three players had to be taken to hospital for assessment, while some were believed to have been affected by the use of pepper spray.

CONMEBOL medical officials had deemed the injuries sustained to be "superficial" and approved the match to proceed despite Carlos Tevez's protests that Boca were unfit to play.

After discussions that led to several delays, the game was eventually suspended for 24 hours until 17:00 local time (20:00 GMT) on Sunday.

FIFPro – which represents more than 65,000 footballers worldwide – has backed Boca's stance in wanting the game rescheduled.

Posting on Twitter, the organisation said: "Our solidarity with Carlos Tevez and Boca Juniors players who should not have been pressured by organisers to play before yesterday's Copa Libertadores final was postponed. Player health and well-being comes first."