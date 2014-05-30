Figueroa happy to play anywhere in Brazil

Figueroa and his team-mates suffered a 2-0 friendly defeat to Turkey on Thursday in a blow to their preparations for the Brazil showpiece.

In trying to salvage something from the game in Washington, Honduras coach Luis Fernando Suarez moved Figueroa further forward, something the Hull City man is more than happy to do.

"Well, when one is available for the national team you give your best no matter where the manager uses you, perhaps it was because I had previously done it," he said.

"But I also like that position because I always have the opportunity to be in front of the goal.

"But beyond that I think the most important thing is also the performance of the whole team, in general."

Figueroa took the positives from defeat, and insists the team can use the disappointment as motivation to improve ahead of further friendlies with Israel and England.

"Well, we have to be mentally strong. It is a friendly game, if we won it, it would still not mean anything," he added.

"The fact that we have lost... I think it is much better (to have) a defeat than a victory because sometimes when you win you think everything has been perfect.

"The defeats are the best teaching for us, therefore if it occurs at this time we are better prepared for what lies ahead. Obviously nobody wants to lose, but this is how we can realize what is missing."

Honduras begin their Group E campaign against France on June 15, with Switzerland and Ecuador also in the same pool.