Filipe Luis focused on Chelsea improvement

Chelsea saw their lead over Manchester City at the top of the table cut to five points after they were held to a 1-1 draw by Sean Dyche's strugglers at Stamford Bridge.

Manager Jose Mourinho subsequently highlighted four key decisions that he believed went against Chelsea during the game, before expressing further frustration at the treatment of his side in a Sunday appearance on Sky Sports, in which he said "my players are not getting the respect they deserve".

However, Filipe is focused on ensuring Chelsea deliver better performances over the remainder of the campaign.

The former Atletico Madrid defender is quoted by The Telegraph as saying: "I don't believe in luck and I don't want to talk about the referee.

"We had chances to win the game [against Burnley], we played a lot better than them and created a lot of chances. We have to improve and play better in every game.

"We created chances, everybody was running in attack. We have to know that every game is not easy, and to be top of the league every game is more difficult because everybody is trying to steal points from us.

"Now we have to work hard and train more, improve every day."

Chelsea do not return to Premier League action until March 4, with their next assignment a League Cup final tie against Tottenham on Sunday.