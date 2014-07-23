Filipe Luis makes Chelsea debut in Austria

Full-back Filipe - who penned a three-year deal at Stamford Bridge last week - played an hour of the pre-season fixture with the Austrian side at the Worthersee Stadion.

However, the Brazil international was unable to help his new team follow up friendly wins over Wycombe Wanderers and AFC Wimbledon.

After a goalless first half, the hosts went ahead in controversial fashion 10 minutes after the restart when Silvio's effort was deemed to have crossed the line, despite protests from Chelsea goalkeeper Petr Cech.

But Chelsea escaped with a draw thanks to a fine solo effort from teenager Jeremie Boga.

Filipe showed a first glimpse of his talent when his whipped cross from the left was met by a tame volley from Mohamed Salah from the edge of the box early on.

Isaiah Brown could have opened the scoring in the 34th minute when Patrick Bamford flicked Marco van Ginkel's cross into the young forward's path, but goalkeeper Alexander Kofler stood firm to stop the shot.

Having failed to find the breakthrough in the first half half, Chelsea fell behind in the 55th minute in contentious circumstances.

A cross from the right was knocked back across goal and substitute Silvio's shot was tipped onto the crossbar by Cech but was deemed to have crossed the line.

Soon after, Filipe was replaced by Nathan Ake, before Cech denied Christopher Wernitznig and then produced a spectacular save to keep out Silvio's low header.

However, Boga - who had replaced Lewis Baker at the break - restored parity in the 83rd minute, the attacking midfielder shrugging off two defenders before lashing the ball into the bottom corner.