Filipe Luis vows to win back Atletico fans

Filipe Luis has vowed to win back the faith of Atletico Madrid's supporters with his performances on the pitch after completing his return from Chelsea.

The Brazil international left Vicente Calderon for Stamford Bridge 12 months ago, despite having lifted the Liga title with Atletico.

His exit angered some Atleti fans, but he hopes to win back their affections by helping Diego Simeone's side to challenge for honours once again.

"I'm very happy to be back here after a year," he said. "It was a very nice experience at Chelsea and I won the Premier League.

"This has been made possible again, this is my home and my best years have been here.

"My team-mates have been spectacular. I have never lost touch with them, I watched some Atletico matches last season and they watched some of mine.

"With regards to the fans, whenever I've played in the Atletico shirt I have given all that I can, I think I will win the fans [back] on the field and not with words.

"You should always perform at your best regardless of the time you wear the shirt. I hope to perform at my best."