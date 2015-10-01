Finnbogason: Arsenal don't want to defend

Alfred Finnbogason has taken a swipe at Arsenal's poor defending following Olympiacos shock 3-2 Champions League win at the Emirates Stadium.

Finnbogason's second-half strike gave the Greek champions all three points in Tuesday's Group F clash, leaving the Gunners with two defeats from their opening two matches.

Arsene Wenger's side were criticised for a lack of defensive discipline during the match, with Olympiacos' opening goal coming from a corner routine and the Iceland international's winner scored just a minute after Alexis Sanchez had made it 2-2.

But the Real Sociedad loanee revealed his side had prepared to make the most of Arsenal's lapses at the back.

Finnbogason said: "The first corner is something we practise on the training pitch because we know they have no man on the edge of the box.

"When you play against this team you know they're going to have a lot of the ball. You have to defend well, have the lines tight and use your time when you have spaces. And you know you're going to have spaces because they don't want to defend. So our plan worked."

Arsenal's defeat leaves them bottom of Group F ahead of a daunting double-header with pool leaders Bayern Munich.