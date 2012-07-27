Trending

Fiorentina pounce for playmaker Fernandez

By

Fiorentina have signed Chile international Matias Fernandez from Sporting, the Lisbon club said in a statement on Friday.

Fernandez, a technically-gifted midfielder who is also a free-kick specialist, was a regular starter at Sporting since signing from Villarreal in 2009.

Sporting, struggling financially, did not disclose the fee that Fiorentina paid for the 26-year-old's transfer.