Firmino back, as Milner starts for Liverpool against Roma

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp recalled Roberto Firmino as expected, and James Milner started in midfield in Tuesday's Champions League semi-final clash with Roma at Anfield.

Brazil international Firmino was a substitute at the weekend in the Premier League, coming on in the second half of the 2-2 draw against West Brom, but was restored to the XI alongside Sadio Mane and PFA Player of the Year Mohamed Salah in attack for the hosts in the first leg.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Dejan Lovren also came back into the team, while Klopp opted for Milner ahead of Georginio Wijnaldum.

Captain Jordan Henderson was available again in Europe after missing the second leg of the quarter-final against Manchester City through suspension.

As for Roma, head coach Eusebio Di Francesco made just one change from the side that started the famous second-leg victory over Barcelona at the Stadio Olimpico in the last round, as Cengiz Under was preferred to Patrik Schick.

The Serie A side lost 4-1 against Barca on Spanish soil but progressed to the last four on away goals thanks to a 3-0 triumph at home.