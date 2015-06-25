Firmino signing delights Hamann

Dietmar Hamann is confident Roberto Firmino will prove a success at Anfield and believes Liverpool have made a "statement of intent" by capturing the Brazil international.

Firmino's arrival from Hoffenheim was confirmed by Liverpool on Wednesday, with the forward set to undergo a medical following his participation in the ongoing Copa America.

And former Liverpool midfielder Hamann expects the 23-year-old to have no problems adapting to the Premier League.

The German told the Liverpool Echo: "I've seen a lot of Firmino and he's a player I like a lot.

"He's Brazilian but he has played in Germany for a number of years and I've been impressed by how he has developed.

"I've spoken to people who have worked with him and they say he won't be bullied. He has got more of a European than a Brazilian mentality. He is very skilful but he also has the strength and the mentality to survive in the Premier League.

"I watched him a number of times for Hoffenheim last season and I'm sure he will be able to handle playing in England. The Bundesliga is not a league where they don't tackle, the games are physical."

Liverpool are reported to have paid an initial fee of £21million, which could rise to £29m, to sign Firmino.

Yet with Raheem Sterling having been linked with a potential £50m move to Manchester City, Hamann feels Liverpool's latest signing represents good value.

"I've not got a problem with the money Liverpool have paid for Firmino," he added.

"This is a Brazilian international whose best years are well ahead of him, not behind him. He's one of the up and coming stars in Brazil and I think he's worth it.

"Look at what other clubs are spending. To attract the best you have to pay big money.

"If Liverpool get £50million for Sterling and invest half that money in Firmino the club will have made their best business in a long time.

"To be honest, he's the type of player I thought Liverpool wouldn't be able to get without Champions League football. To get him is a real statement of intent and hopefully there will be two or three more big signings to come."