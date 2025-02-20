'Darwin Nunez would be gold for Arsenal': Liverpool legend claims Gunners should have signed Uruguayan striker in January
Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez has been suggested as the ideal player Arsenal should've signed in January
Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez has endured a difficult 2024/25 despite the Reds dominating in both Europe and the Premier League, but one club legend believes he'd have been the perfect fit for Arsenal.
With just four goals in the Premier League this term, Nunez has struggled to adapt to Arne Slot's more measured approach at Liverpool, with his involvement in the first team limited largely to substitute appearances.
But, even after missing an open goal against Aston Villa on Wednesday night, one Liverpool legend believes that Arsenal would have been smart in making a move for the Uruguayan during the January transfer window considering the Gunners' issues upfront.
Liverpool's Darwin Nunez touted for Arsenal move
Didi Hamann played for Liverpool for seven years, winning the Champions League, UEFA Cup, two FA Cups and two League Cups.
But while the German wants his former side to come first in the English top flight come the end of the season, he believes Arsenal missed a trick in failing to make an attacking signing to try and close the gap.
"I think the team is well equipped, but the lack of a centre forward is obviously what I think harms their chances," Hamann told Prime Casino. "And I think even Darwin Nunez, I think Nunez would be gold for Arsenal. Because I think if you've got somebody up top who bullies defenders, who draws defenders in, he always gets the attention of two or three defenders.
"Obviously, he’s a big unit. He’s quick. The game changes. If you've got somebody up top with a physical presence, with pace, it's a different ballgame.
"They always find space, Arsenal, but it also makes it easier for the likes of Saka and Martinelli and Odegaard when they get into these pockets because quick players stretch teams. They simply haven't got it. I think even a Nunez would be a brilliant addition to the squad, but it’s too late for that now and they have to make do with what they have."
Instead, Arsenal will have to make do without a recognised centre-forward for the remainder of the season, with Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus both out through injury.
In FourFourTwo's view, Arsenal should certainly have made an attacking signing in January, but Darwin Nunez probably isn't the answer. The 25-year-old would have cost too much for a player who has flattered to deceive at times, and especially considering Liverpool still wouldn't have wanted to sell to a rival.
Liverpool are back in Premier League action on Sunday when they take on Manchester City, while Arsenal are up against West Ham United.
