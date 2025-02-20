'Darwin Nunez would be gold for Arsenal': Liverpool legend claims Gunners should have signed Uruguayan striker in January

Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez has been suggested as the ideal player Arsenal should've signed in January

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - JANUARY 21: Darwin Nunez of Liverpool in action during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD7 match between Liverpool FC and LOSC Lille at Anfield on January 21, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images) Arsenal
Nunez has been suggested as the perfect option for Arsenal (Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez has endured a difficult 2024/25 despite the Reds dominating in both Europe and the Premier League, but one club legend believes he'd have been the perfect fit for Arsenal.

With just four goals in the Premier League this term, Nunez has struggled to adapt to Arne Slot's more measured approach at Liverpool, with his involvement in the first team limited largely to substitute appearances.

But, even after missing an open goal against Aston Villa on Wednesday night, one Liverpool legend believes that Arsenal would have been smart in making a move for the Uruguayan during the January transfer window considering the Gunners' issues upfront.

Liverpool's Darwin Nunez touted for Arsenal move

Darwin Nunez of Liverpool acknowledges the fans after the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match between Plymouth Argyle and Liverpool at Home Park on February 09, 2025 in Plymouth, England.

Nunez has struggled at times for Liverpool (Image credit: Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Didi Hamann played for Liverpool for seven years, winning the Champions League, UEFA Cup, two FA Cups and two League Cups.

But while the German wants his former side to come first in the English top flight come the end of the season, he believes Arsenal missed a trick in failing to make an attacking signing to try and close the gap.

Didi Hamann playing for Liverpool in 2006

Hamann believes Arsenal should've signed Nunez (Image credit: Alamy)

"I think the team is well equipped, but the lack of a centre forward is obviously what I think harms their chances," Hamann told Prime Casino. "And I think even Darwin Nunez, I think Nunez would be gold for Arsenal. Because I think if you've got somebody up top who bullies defenders, who draws defenders in, he always gets the attention of two or three defenders.

"Obviously, he’s a big unit. He’s quick. The game changes. If you've got somebody up top with a physical presence, with pace, it's a different ballgame.

"They always find space, Arsenal, but it also makes it easier for the likes of Saka and Martinelli and Odegaard when they get into these pockets because quick players stretch teams. They simply haven't got it. I think even a Nunez would be a brilliant addition to the squad, but it’s too late for that now and they have to make do with what they have."

Instead, Arsenal will have to make do without a recognised centre-forward for the remainder of the season, with Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus both out through injury.

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 31: Kai Havertz of Arsenal celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Brighton & Hove Albion FC at Emirates Stadium on August 31, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Arsenal are without Havertz for the rest of the season (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, Arsenal should certainly have made an attacking signing in January, but Darwin Nunez probably isn't the answer. The 25-year-old would have cost too much for a player who has flattered to deceive at times, and especially considering Liverpool still wouldn't have wanted to sell to a rival.

Liverpool are back in Premier League action on Sunday when they take on Manchester City, while Arsenal are up against West Ham United.

Ryan Dabbs
Ryan Dabbs
Staff writer

Ryan is a staff writer for FourFourTwo, joining the team full-time in October 2022. He first joined Future in December 2020, working across FourFourTwo, Golf Monthly, Rugby World and Advnture's websites, before eventually earning himself a position with FourFourTwo permanently. After graduating from Cardiff University with a degree in Journalism and Communications, Ryan earned a NCTJ qualification to further develop as a writer while a Trainee News Writer at Future. 

