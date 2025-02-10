Liverpool hero Roberto Firmino poised for new move, following major development: report

Roberto Firmino could soon depart Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli following a mid-season snub by his current employers.

The Brazilian moved from Liverpool in the summer of 2023 as a free agent following the expiry of his deal at Anfield.

He has made 59 appearances for the Saudi club, scoring 18 goals and providing 12 assists, and is the side’s captain, but that hasn’t prevented him being discarded in this latest move.

Liverpool star Roberto Firmino axed from Al-Ahli squad

Firmino left Liverpool at the end of his contract in 2023

The former Brazil international was something of a coup for Al-Ahli at the time, a club that now boasts the likes of Ivan Toney, Riyad Mahrez and Franck Kessie.

But Saudi Pro League rules have seen him dropped from the squad in favour of one of the new arrivals to the King Abdullah Sports City.

Firmino was a key man in the Klopp era at Anfield

League rules state that only 10 foreign players can be registered to play at any one time, a capacity that Al-Ahli had already reached.

Nevertheless, they signed fellow Brazilian Galeno from Porto in January for a fee of around £42million. It meant someone had to be dropped from their SPL squad to make space, and it was Firmino who took the hit. He will therefore be ineligible to play in the league for the rest of the season, but could still appear in the Asian Champions League, where he recently scored an overhead kick.

Speaking about the situation, Al-Ahli boss Matthias Jaissle said: “It was a difficult decision for the club and based on the rules. We appreciate him and he dealt with it professionally. He's still one of our leaders.”

However, unsurprisingly, Firmino – ranked at no.78 in FourFourTwo's list of the best Premier League players of all time – is now being linked with an exit, with clubs expected to start making approaches, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, despite his contract running until 2026.

Firmino could follow former Brazil team-mate Neymar back to his home country

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, it is clearly time for Firmino to start looking elsewhere. Even if room is found to include him next season, the dynamic at the club may now have changed.

Romano teased a Brazilian flag in his X post – a nod to his nationality or a hint at his next destination? Having started his career in his home country, it wouldn’t be a shock to see Firmino mirror Neymar’s recent return to Santos from Saudi to see him circle off his career.

Firmino is estimated to have a value of around €6m, according to figures from Transfermarkt.