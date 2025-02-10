Liverpool hero Roberto Firmino poised for new move, following major development: report

By
published

Roberto Firmino left Liverpool for Saudi Arabia - but his time may have just come to a slightly embarrassing end

Roberto Firmino celebrates after scoring for Al-Ahli against Damac in May 2024.
Roberto Firmino could soon depart Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli (Image credit: Getty Images)

Roberto Firmino could soon depart Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli following a mid-season snub by his current employers.

The Brazilian moved from Liverpool in the summer of 2023 as a free agent following the expiry of his deal at Anfield.

He has made 59 appearances for the Saudi club, scoring 18 goals and providing 12 assists, and is the side’s captain, but that hasn’t prevented him being discarded in this latest move.

Liverpool star Roberto Firmino axed from Al-Ahli squad

Roberto Firmino celebrates after scoring for Liverpool against Manchester United in March 2023.

Firmino left Liverpool at the end of his contract in 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The former Brazil international was something of a coup for Al-Ahli at the time, a club that now boasts the likes of Ivan Toney, Riyad Mahrez and Franck Kessie.

But Saudi Pro League rules have seen him dropped from the squad in favour of one of the new arrivals to the King Abdullah Sports City.

Roberto Firmino celebrates after scoring for Liverpool against Norwich City, 2021

Firmino was a key man in the Klopp era at Anfield (Image credit: Alamy)

League rules state that only 10 foreign players can be registered to play at any one time, a capacity that Al-Ahli had already reached.

Nevertheless, they signed fellow Brazilian Galeno from Porto in January for a fee of around £42million. It meant someone had to be dropped from their SPL squad to make space, and it was Firmino who took the hit. He will therefore be ineligible to play in the league for the rest of the season, but could still appear in the Asian Champions League, where he recently scored an overhead kick.

Speaking about the situation, Al-Ahli boss Matthias Jaissle said: “It was a difficult decision for the club and based on the rules. We appreciate him and he dealt with it professionally. He's still one of our leaders.”

However, unsurprisingly, Firmino – ranked at no.78 in FourFourTwo's list of the best Premier League players of all time – is now being linked with an exit, with clubs expected to start making approaches, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, despite his contract running until 2026.

Neymar and Roberto Firmino playing for Brazil

Firmino could follow former Brazil team-mate Neymar back to his home country

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, it is clearly time for Firmino to start looking elsewhere. Even if room is found to include him next season, the dynamic at the club may now have changed.

Romano teased a Brazilian flag in his X post – a nod to his nationality or a hint at his next destination? Having started his career in his home country, it wouldn’t be a shock to see Firmino mirror Neymar’s recent return to Santos from Saudi to see him circle off his career.

Firmino is estimated to have a value of around €6m, according to figures from Transfermarkt.

Isaac Stacey Stronge
Isaac Stacey Stronge
Freelance Writer

Isaac Stacey Stronge is a freelance football writer working for FourFourTwo, Manchester United and Football League World. He has been a season ticket holder at Stockport County throughout the Hatters’ meteoric rise from the National League North to League One and is a die-hard Paddy Madden fan.

More about transfers
LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 2: William Saliba of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Manchester City FC at Emirates Stadium on February 2, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

Arsenal face losing William Saliba for free - and here's why

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 05: Newcastle United Head Coach Eddie Howe looks on during the Carabao Cup Semi Final Second Leg match between Newcastle United and Arsenal at St James&#039; Park on February 05, 2025 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Michelle Mercer/Newcastle United via Getty Images)

Newcastle could lose influential player this February, with European transfer window still open: report
Coach of Manchester City Pep Guardiola speaks to the media during the post-match press conference following the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD7 match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Manchester City at Parc des Princes stadium on January 22, 2025 in Paris, France.

Pep Guardiola offers Rodri update amid surprise Super Bowl LIX appearance
See more latest