Liverpool 'at the front of the line' to bring Harry Kane back to the Premier League: report

Liverpool have been linked with a shock move to sign Harry Kane in the summer.

With the Reds well on course to winning the Premier League in Arne Slot's first season in charge, Liverpool have started looking at potential targets to help bolster them ahead of the summer. After falling short in the Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup, Slot wants to add more firepower to an attack that hasn't always been consistent.

And, with the potential exit of Mohamed Salah on a free transfer, Liverpool might need to replace the Egyptian's goals. Kane, therefore, has become a target at Anfield, with the Reds now "frontrunners" if he does become available.

Liverpool tipped to sign Harry Kane

Kane is still going strong at Bayern (Image credit: Getty Images)

Harry Kane looks set to win the first trophy of his senior career this term as Bayern Munich lead the way in the Bundesliga, while there's also potential of success in the Champions League, too.

A return to the Premier League in the summer could become more likely if he does finally get his hands on some silverware, with the Englishman reportedly setting his sights on breaking Alan Shearer's Premier League goals record. Currently sitting on 213 goals, Kane needs 48 more to surpass the legendary striker.

Kane has been banging the goals in for Bayern (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to former Manchester United and Tottenham scout Mick Brown, Liverpool are willing to spend big in the summer to sign a new attacker, with Kane naturally fitting the bill in any shortlist.

“He has his heart set on breaking Alan Shearer’s record,” Brown told Football Insider. “Coming back to the Premier League is the first step towards doing that, so I think he’ll be looking at his options in the summer. From what I hear he wants to come back to England.

“[Liverpool] are financially stable and the manager wants to strengthen his attacking options this summer with a new centre-forward. There aren’t many better out there than Harry Kane, so I don’t doubt they’re interested.

“I think they’d be at the front of line for him if he did become available.”

Shearer currently holds the Premier League scoring record (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kane does reportedly have a release clause in his Bayern contract, though he would have to activate the first part of it to allow other sides to sign him. The 31-year-old is valued at €90m by Transfermarkt and still have two years remaining on his current deal.

In FourFourTwo's view, Liverpool does seem the most likely destination for Kane if he does return to the Premier League, which would become even more likely if Salah leaves in the summer. Whether the Reds would be willing to spend big to bring an older player to Anfield is another matter, however, while he still seems extremely content plying his trade in Germany.