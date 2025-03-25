Liverpool 'at the front of the line' to bring Harry Kane back to the Premier League: report

Liverpool could have Harry Kane leading the line for them next season

MUNICH, GERMANY - MARCH 08: Harry Kane of Bayern Munich reacts during the Bundesliga match between FC Bayern München and VfL Bochum 1848 at the Allianz Arena on March 08, 2025 in Munich, Germany. FC Bayern will wear a special anniversary collection kit to mark the club’s 125th anniversary. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images) Liverpool striker
Harry Kane has been tipped to join Liverpool (Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool have been linked with a shock move to sign Harry Kane in the summer.

With the Reds well on course to winning the Premier League in Arne Slot's first season in charge, Liverpool have started looking at potential targets to help bolster them ahead of the summer. After falling short in the Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup, Slot wants to add more firepower to an attack that hasn't always been consistent.

And, with the potential exit of Mohamed Salah on a free transfer, Liverpool might need to replace the Egyptian's goals. Kane, therefore, has become a target at Anfield, with the Reds now "frontrunners" if he does become available.

Liverpool tipped to sign Harry Kane

MUNICH, GERMANY - MARCH 05: Harry Kane of FC Bayern Muenchen celebrates after scoring his team`s third goal during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Round of 16 first leg match between FC Bayern München and Bayer 04 Leverkusen at on March 05, 2025 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Christina Pahnke - sampics/Getty Images) Liverpool target

Kane is still going strong at Bayern (Image credit: Getty Images)

Harry Kane looks set to win the first trophy of his senior career this term as Bayern Munich lead the way in the Bundesliga, while there's also potential of success in the Champions League, too.

A return to the Premier League in the summer could become more likely if he does finally get his hands on some silverware, with the Englishman reportedly setting his sights on breaking Alan Shearer's Premier League goals record. Currently sitting on 213 goals, Kane needs 48 more to surpass the legendary striker.

MUNICH, GERMANY - FEBRUARY 01: Harry Kane of Bayern Munich celebrates scoring his team's third goal during the Bundesliga match between FC Bayern München and Holstein Kiel at Allianz Arena on February 01, 2025 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images) Liverpool target

Kane has been banging the goals in for Bayern (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to former Manchester United and Tottenham scout Mick Brown, Liverpool are willing to spend big in the summer to sign a new attacker, with Kane naturally fitting the bill in any shortlist.

“He has his heart set on breaking Alan Shearer’s record,” Brown told Football Insider. “Coming back to the Premier League is the first step towards doing that, so I think he’ll be looking at his options in the summer. From what I hear he wants to come back to England.

“[Liverpool] are financially stable and the manager wants to strengthen his attacking options this summer with a new centre-forward. There aren’t many better out there than Harry Kane, so I don’t doubt they’re interested.

“I think they’d be at the front of line for him if he did become available.”

Alan Shearer celebrates after scoring a hat-trick for Newcastle United against Leicester City in February 1997. Harry Kane Liverpool

Shearer currently holds the Premier League scoring record (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kane does reportedly have a release clause in his Bayern contract, though he would have to activate the first part of it to allow other sides to sign him. The 31-year-old is valued at €90m by Transfermarkt and still have two years remaining on his current deal.

In FourFourTwo's view, Liverpool does seem the most likely destination for Kane if he does return to the Premier League, which would become even more likely if Salah leaves in the summer. Whether the Reds would be willing to spend big to bring an older player to Anfield is another matter, however, while he still seems extremely content plying his trade in Germany.

