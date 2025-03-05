Liverpool to make 'the next Thierry Henry' their big summer target: report

Liverpool have set their sights on a star compared favourably with Thierry Henry.

Arne Slot's men are charging towards the Premier League title, with Mohamed Salah's goals helping them to reach new heights this season. Question marks remain over their business in the upcoming summer window - but one player is now vowing to move away from Serie A.

The coup would be a huge pull for the Merseysiders, especially given their relatively low-key recruitment over the last few years, with Dominik Szoboszlai's arrival from RB Leipzig their biggest coup in recent seasons.

Who are Liverpool pining for and would he be a good fit at Anfield?

Arne Slot wants the next Thierry Henry in his squad (Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool's success this term could stretch beyond the Premier League, but keeping hold of a solid core remains the priority. Trent Alexander-Arnold seems to be heading for Real Madrid but Conor Bradley seems a tailor-made replacement for the Liverpudlian.

Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and even Ibrahima Konate, as reported by FourFourTwo, are also facing anxious waits over their futures, but has Slot already set his sights on a player who could rapidly improve his forward line at Anfield?

Mohamed Salah is still yet to reveal whether he will stay with Liverpool beyond this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to fresh reports from TEAMtalk, they say Milan could be preparing a fire sale in the summer given their chances of qualifying for next season's Champions League are diminishing week by week.

Even the arrival of Kyle Walker could help the Rossineri against Feyenoord last month, as the Italian giants were dumped out of the competition, mainly due to Theo Hernandez's daft sending-off that shocked those inside the San Siro.

That means Liverpool have been alerted to the potential sale of star Rafael Leao, who could leave Italy in 2025. The Reds want to make him their marquee signing of the summer but face stiff competition from Barcelona.

The reports adds how the Portugal international – who has been compared to Thierry Henry in the past – could be available for a cut-throat price given there is no carrot of European football to dangle in front of the 25-year-old. Leao is ranked at no.4 in FourFourTwo's list of the best left wingers in the world right now.

Leao has 10 goals for Milan so far this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, Leao is the exact type of player Slot should be going after, especially if Luis Diaz decides his future is no longer on Merseyside, There has also been continuing chatter recently that Darwin Nunez could be sold this year.

Liverpool are in Champions League action this evening, as they take on PSG at the Parc des Princes.