Arsenal report: Incredible Roberto Firmino deal 'close', following recent Mikel Arteta 'hint'

Arsenal want Roberto Firmino, in what might just be the transfer of the year – and an incredible twist in the title race.

Liverpool can go 10 points clear of the Gunners with a win at Aston Villa this week and remain heavy favourites for a record-equalling 20th English title. This month is a decisive one for the Reds, however, with games against Manchester City and Newcastle United on the horizon after Wednesday's test at Villa Park.

With Arsenal amid an injury crisis up front and missing Kai Havertz for the rest of a hamstring tear, manager Mikel Arteta has “hinted” at bringing in a free agent to add depth in attack.

Liverpool legend Roberto Firmino looks to be on the move, with Arsenal across possible deal

Mikel Arteta is exploring “every possible option” following Havertz' injury (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ranked at no.78 in FourFourTwo's list of the best Premier League players of all time, Firmino spent eight fruitful years at Liverpool and won everything at the club in Jurgen Klopp's false nine role. The Brazilian left the club in 2023 on a free transfer to Al Ahli and is still regarded as a cult figure on Merseyside.

Life in the Saudi Pro League has not gone quite as well, however, with new signing Galeno forcing Firmino to the fringes. According to a post on X (formerly Twitter) from transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Royals have omitted the 33-year-old captain from their league squad, with Firmino now only eligible for the Asian Champions League.

Galeno has joined Al Ahli from Porto (Image credit: Getty Images)

With Firmino now assessing his options and contemplating a return to Europe, Football365 have cited Spanish reports claiming that a shock Premier League return is on the cards for the forward, with Arsenal leading the way.

With the North Londoners lacking a natural no.9 for the rest of season, a short-term move for Firmino could well be struck before the club look to sign a more permanent option in the summer. The signing could well add a degree of spice to the title race, too, with Arsenal travelling to Anfield on May 10 for what could be a decisive clash between the top two.

With Arteta recently claiming that his club will “explore every possible situation” regarding bringing in an unattached striker, some fans have taken this as a hint that the Basque boss is monitoring the free agent market – with a move outside of the designated transfer windows fully legal, thanks to Firmino's impending free agent status. Former alumni Carlos Vela and Lucas Perez are both among those available to sign for free, as is ex-Ligue 1 hitman, Wissam Ben Yedder.

While FourFourTwo would love to see the chaos that would ensue from Arsenal approaching a Liverpool legend to take down the Reds at the top of the table, this is one rumour that looks just a little far-fetched – for a number of reasons.

Fimrino is allegedly wanted by Arsenal (Image credit: Alamy)

While RTI Esporte in Brazil notes that Flamengo are having to battle European sides for Firmino, they note that the player's “staff denies” any talks ongoing with Arsenal – unsurprising, given the furore that it would cause, but there is previous with the Gunners and the striker.

In 2016, Belgian publication Le Soir revealed in conjunction with Football Leaks that the Liverpool star had a release clause of €98 million, with any club other than Arsenal able to trigger it. The option appeared to have been inserted when Firmino moved to Anfield from Hoffenheim in 2015 – just two years after Arsenal had riled Liverpool with their infamous £40m+1 bid for club talisman, Luis Suarez.

Liverpool's owners don't make a habit of dealing with Arsenal (Image credit: PA Images)

In the years since, Arsenal and Liverpool have only done business once, with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain reluctantly sold to the Reds in the Arsene Wenger era – but only after the Gunners had agreed to sell him to London rivals Chelsea as a first option for £40m. FourFourTwo understands that in an ideal world, Firmino would rather return to Merseyside when his Saudi deal is ripped up – making a bridge-burning move to a rival almost impossible to fathom.

Transfermarkt estimates that Firmino is worth €6m. Arsenal return to Premier League action this weekend at home to West Ham United.