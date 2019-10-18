First league win only a matter of time, says Drey Wright

St Johnstone midfielder Drey Wright believes good times are just around the corner for the Perth side.

Saints are still looking for their first Ladbrokes Premiership win of the season ahead of Saturday’s trip to face St Mirren.

Their only win in 12 matches this season came against Brechin in the Betfred Cup and they sit bottom of the league table.

But manager Tommy Wright has seen his injury list clear up almost completely, with only Liam Gordon missing for the trip to Paisley, and the performance in a 2-2 away draw against Ross County last time out encouraged his namesake.

Stevie May got off the mark for the season as well as missing the club’s second penalty in two games and wide player Wright is determined to get back to winning ways against the Buddies.

The 24-year-old, who has made four appearances since returning from a serious knee injury, told the club’s official website: “The boys put in a good performance last time out against Ross County and that should give us confidence going into (Saturday’s) game.

“I think anyone watching our games can see we are doing the right things and our performances are not far off. We’ve maybe just had a bit of bad luck at times with penalties and defensive errors costing us.

“The signs are certainly there that results will improve shortly hopefully starting with (Saturday).

“I missed out on playing in a few stadiums up here last season and St Mirren’s was one of them, so hopefully I’ll be involved in some way and I’ll get my first outing there.”