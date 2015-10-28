​Flamini eager to shrug off League Cup exit

Arsenal midfielder Mathieu Flamini has called on his team-mates to put their League Cup exit behind them and concentrate on maintaining their impressive Premier League form.

Arsene Wenger's men were sent crashing out in the fourth round by Championship side Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough on Tuesday, with injuries to Theo Walcott and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain worsening matters.

The 3-0 loss came in the midst of some impressive Arsenal form, having defeating Bayern Munich in the Champions League while battling their way to joint-top of the Premier League with Manchester City after victories against Leicester City, Manchester United, Watford and Everton.

And Flamini believes a win against Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium on Saturday would be the perfect antidote to shrug off the surprise cup exit.

"It is one of the positive things, you can say, playing every three days that we can make sure we rectify the direction because we have been on a good run," he told the club's official website.

"We must forget about this one and move forward."

Early injuries to Oxlade-Chamberlain and his replacement Walcott were described as "damaging" by Wenger, who faces an anxious wait on the pair's long-term fitness.

"They were [costly] injuries because we lost two players in 20 minutes and they are going to be out for I don't know how long," Flamini added.

"That is difficult for us on top of the victory for the other team.

"It happened again but now we have to move forward and forget about this game. It was not a good performance but it is like that."