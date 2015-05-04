Fletcher backing Bournemouth to 'surprise a few'

Steve Fletcher believes Bournemouth are capable of "surprising a few" when they play in the Premier League for the first time next season.

The south-coast club were in dire straits six years ago when they were on the brink of going out of business and looked set to drop out of the Football League.

Eddie Howe kept the club in League Two and has since masterminded an incredible rise to the top flight, sealing the Championship title on Saturday with a victory at Charlton Athletic as Watford drew at home to Sheffield Wednesday.

Bournemouth legend Fletcher, how head of UK recruitment and a club ambassador at Dean Court, is backing the club to ruffle a few feathers in the Premier League with their attractive brand of football.

He told Perform: "Time will tell how we do in the Premier League.

"The club have built well from the foundations set, obviously it is going to be tough but we will not change our philosophy.

"We have just got to ensure we are better than we have been this year, we have to kick on. We will surprise a few next season. We will be the smallest club in the Premier League, but we will make sure we are ready.

"We will adapt, but we will not alter our philosophy."