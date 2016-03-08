Florenzi bemoans wasted Roma opportunities

Roma captain Alessandro Florenzi put the club's Champions League elimination down to a lack of composure in front of goal following a 4-0 aggregate defeat to Real Madrid.

Cristiano Ronaldo and James Rodriguez scored in a 2-0 second-leg defeat for the Italian outfit, but Roma had plenty of opportunities to reduce the deficit through Edin Dzeko, Mohamed Salah and Florenzi himself.

However, none were able to find the back of the net - indeed, only Florenzi mustered a shot that tested Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas - and the hosts pounced to make sure of their place in the quarter-finals.

"We had many chances in the first leg and we had many chances today, but if you don't score you can't go through," Florenzi is quoted as saying by UEFA.com.

"Sometimes it doesn't depend on experience, you just have to be more precise.

"It's a pity, with some more efficiency it could have been another story. We played two good games, we played our football very well."

Roma's attentions now turn to a Serie A trip to Udinese on Sunday, when they will hope to extend a seven-match winning run in the league.