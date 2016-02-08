Flores believes Tottenham are Premier League's best

Leicester City might be stealing the headlines but Tottenham are the best team in the Premier League, according to Watford manager Quique Sanchez Flores.

Flores said Tottenham played like "animals" as they broke down their stubborn opponents on Saturday to force a 1-0 win over Watford at White Hart Lane and move into second place in the Premier League table.

Tottenham have now won four league games in a row and trail Leicester by five points but after seeing them up close, Flores believes Tottenham are the more complete team.

"For me, it’s the best [team we've played]," Flores said.

"We played twice against [Manchester] City, twice against Tottenham, twice against Chelsea, and I think this is the more complete team."

Flores said it was particularly hard to deal with Tottenham's intense pressure.

"It was impossible ... we try to train a lot, and try to take care a lot what happens in transition. We know perfectly what we want to do when we [recover] the ball, we try to play, but it was impossible.

"It was impossible because they are like animals there, trying to beat and [recover] the ball as quick as possible.

"You need high velocity in thinking and playing, and it was impossible today."

The Spanish manager said his players could recognise they were playing a superior team but were powerless in trying to outsmart them.

"They [the Watford players] know that we were playing against an amazing team. They recognise that this may be the best team we play this season," Flores added.

"When you are on the pitch and the level of the other team is better than you, the most important thing is to recognise it.

"We tried to survive. We had an option till the end because at 1-0 everything is possible in football, but that was the only good news for us."