Flores urges caution after thrilling comeback against Arsenal

Watford boss Quique Sanchez Flores has warned his side must not get carried away with their battling performance against Arsenal and be “realistic” when they head to Manchester City.

The Hornets produced a determined second-half display on Sunday to recover from 2-0 down to earn a draw with Unai Emery’s side.

Watford had some 31 shots on goal during the game against the Gunners, which they dominated after the interval having fallen behind to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s double.

However, with the small matter of a trip to face the champions, who suffered a shock 3-2 defeat at Norwich last weekend, Flores wants everyone focused on the challenge in front of them.

“We have good feelings (after the Arsenal result), but we need to make sure we don’t go (on) too much about this match as the next one is completely different,” he said.

“It is not a time to talk about how many shots or how many attempts we had. It is time to be realistic.

“We still need to change the dynamic – this is the first step and then change for the next opponent.”

Despite the positive result and spirited comeback, Watford are still bottom of the Premier League and without a win.

Flores, though, sees plenty of reasons to be optimistic as he looks to rebuild after replacing compatriot Javi Gracia, who lost his job after a poor start to the campaign.

“The behaviour and performance of the players at the training ground is amazing. They look really positive,” said Flores, who had previously taken charge of Watford for the 2015-16 season.

“We need good results to change the last bit but we are really positive and understand everything about how they played in the last match and how every match is different.

“I feel them happy and feel confidence with the way they are training and the energy they are using.

“They look fit. They have a lot of confidence after the last match.”

Flores confirmed forward Isaac Success was set for at least a month out with a groin problem.

Defender Craig Cathcart, though, should return to training next week following a thigh injury picked up while on international duty with Northern Ireland.