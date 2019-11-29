Flynn: St Mirren need to be more ruthless

Ryan Flynn believes St Mirren have to develop a ruthless streak if they are to make life easier for themselves in the Ladbrokes Premiership.

The Buddies midfielder shared the frustration of the Saints camp following the 2-1 defeat to Hibernian on Tuesday night where the home side passed up on several chances.

Jim Goodwin’s side are in 10th place in the table but among four clubs including Hearts, Hamilton and bottom side St Johnstone on 11 points.

Ahead of the trip to Pittodrie on Saturday to play Aberdeen, whom they beat 1-0 in Paisley in the second game of the season, Flynn insisted there was not too much missing from St Mirren’s play aside from converting chances.

The 31-year-old said: “It is all fine margins. I just think we need to be more ruthless at the top end of the pitch.

“We got into good positions on Tuesday but we just have to make sure we’re more ruthless the way Hibs were ruthless. They got two chances and made it 2-1.

“But I thought we played really well on Tuesday night. It’s not all doom and gloom.

“Pittodrie is a hard place to go. They are playing really well with good results. I think only Celtic have beaten them in recent times.

“It will be a different team than the one we played at home so it is going to be a tough game but one we are looking forward to.

“We have to keep going, we have to keep creating chances and we definitely have got players who can score goals, so we just need to make sure we keep grinding it out and make sure we get more points on the board.”