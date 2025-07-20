Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim will start his first full Premier League season next month with a full pre-season and a couple of transfer windows under his belt.

Manchester United brought in the former Sporting CP head coach to replace Erik ten Hag last season and finished in the lower reaches of the Premier League, missing out on the last-minute salvation of Champions League qualification through the Europa League.

United appear willing to back Amorim in the transfer market before judging his impact, signing Matheus Cunha early in the transfer window and going hell for leather to add Bryan Mbeumo too.

‘Ruben Amorim would probably say he’s had a good shot at Manchester United’

Describing Amorim’s first year in charge as a honeymoon period would be altogether too cheery but there’s no doubt push will soon come to shove if there isn’t a marked improvement from the start of 2025-26.

Former United midfielder and pundit Gordon Strachan, no stranger to the world of football management, believes that Amorim himself would now agree that he should be judged on results.

“At any club in the Premier League, however well you’ve done, it’s very unlikely you get a lot of leeway,” Strachan told OLBG.

“If it doesn’t go well then I think Ruben Amorim would accept that. I think he would say he’s had a long enough time now to get a settle team.

“I think if [getting sacked] does happen at Christmas or something like that, I don’t think he’d have a real problem because I think he would probably say he’s had a good shot.”

Cunha’s acquisition and the pursuit of further big money buys is a mark of United’s belief in their head coach but also add their own pressure if the Red Devils don’t make a positive start in the Premier League.

As far as the former Scotland manager is concerned, getting sacked isn’t the humiliation it used to be.

“30 years ago it was embarrassing. It’s not like that now. You come and go, every top manager apart from Pep Guardiola, I think has had the sack,” added Strachan.

“So it’s not an embarrassing thing. Amorim is talented, there’s no doubt about it. He’s got a good way about him. I think for most people watching Manchester United, we do like him, that’s for sure.”

United get their Premier League campaign underway with a home game against Arsenal on Sunday, August 17.