Foot injury could rule Toure out of Liverpool clash

Yaya Toure could sit out Manchester City's Premier League meeting with Liverpool on Wednesday due to a foot injury.

Toure scored the winning spot-kick as City overcame Liverpool 3-1 in a penalty shoot-out to claim the League Cup trophy at Wembley on Sunday.

However, the Ivorian may be forced to watch from the sidelines as the pair go head to head once again at Anfield on Wednesday.

"Yaya has a problem – a kick on his right foot. We'll see tomorrow if he can play or not," City coach Manuel Pellegrini said.

The Chilean is unsure how he will set his team out on Wednesday, but insisted that Raheem Sterling will feature from the start.

The former Liverpool forward was booed by Reds supporters during Sunday's final and missed two great chances to score.

However, Pellegrini is adamant he has an important role to play in the team.

"I don't know what the starting XI will be. One player I'm sure will start is Raheem Sterling," he said.

"He's a young man, a young player starting his career, but he knows how to deal with pressure.

"He'll receive the same treatment tomorrow as he did at the weekend, but I'm sure he can play without a problem, and he'll be a very important player, as he was in the last game.

"I don't have any doubts about him, it's important for him to play under pressure, that's what big players do.

"I have 100 per cent trust in Raheem. He will play tomorrow and he'll be important."