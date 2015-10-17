Football can be spectacular without goals - Klopp

Jurgen Klopp was impressed by what he saw from Liverpool as they drew 0-0 with Tottenham in his first Premier League game at the helm.

Divock Origi headed the best chance of the game against the crossbar from close range, before Spurs edged the remainder of a keenly fought contest at White Hart Lane.

Despite the lack of goals, Klopp said his players were "brilliant" in certain moments of the match.

When asked about a clean sheet in his debut match, the manager said: "Football is a result sport. We need our results, we have to come together, work together and do things better - that is what we are doing and 0-0 is alright for sure.

"I know Liverpool did not shoot the most goals this season but football can be enjoyable and spectacular without goals. One side, the other side, another number. For the moment it is OK.

"It is more important for development to get stable. We need [Simon] Mignolet, he is warm I would say, but we did well. Better defending is possible, we will be able to play better football, that changes everything."

Klopp was reluctant to use the injury absences of Christian Benteke, Danny Ings and Daniel Sturridge as an excuse for a goalless performance.

He retains hope, though, that benteke will be fit to return soon, while he had already insisted prior to the match that Sturridge's issue is not expected to be a serious problem.

Klopp continued: "When I come here I think four strikers, cool, now I have one! That is not the best situation, I like Divock, [Jerome] Sinclair was on the bench, he was close to coming in.

"I don't think about players we don't have, our club works 24 hours so the players can come back. Ings needs time, Benteke doesn't need the same time, he might be back next week - we will see. The best is when everyone is at 100 per cent but it doesn't happen very often.

"I am satisfied with the start, this is not the worst sign because I did not have not the biggest expectations, we had only three days. Tottenham are very, very strong and have a good team. It was difficult so I am satisfied.

"The start was brilliant, we got on the second ball, we had good timing, Phil [Coutinho] and Adam [Lallana] got into good positions for them.

"The problem of the game was when we had the ball we were not cool enough. We didn't use our skills. We were too hectic, maybe, I'm not sure! Something like this! We didn't always see the right option."