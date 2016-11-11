'Football does not end at Barca' - No regrets for Thiago

Thiago Alcantara insists he has no qualms over his decision to leave Barcelona, while he is tiring of the Cristiano Ronaldo-Lionel Messi debate.

The midfielder enjoyed three years within Barca's fabled La Masia youth system before making his debut as an 18-year-old in 2009.

Four years and several major trophies later, Thiago opted for a move away from Camp Nou to Bayern Munich in search of regular first-team action, linking up with Pep Guardiola, who had handed him his Barca bow.

Three straight Bundesliga crowns have vindicated that decision, and Thiago believes it was the right one to make.

"I do not regret having gone from FC Barcelona. Football is global, it does not end at Barca," Thiago told Mundo Deportivo, while his feelings on representing Spain over Italy or Brazil are similar.

"I was right choosing to play with Spain. It is a pride, the decision was easy. I love Spain," he added.

"One of my dreams is to lift a title with Spain. I lifted titles in the past that did not feel like mine."

Thiago had the pleasure of playing alongside Messi at Barca, but the ongoing argument over who is the greatest on the planet is growing old for the midfielder.

"I'm tired of comparing Messi and Cristiano. It's not healthy for football," he said.