Football has gone off the rails - Heynckes laments lack of patience

Former Bayern Munich manager Jupp Heynckes has derided the lack of patience in modern football, insisting the recent transfer window shows football has "gone off the rails".

Premier League spending exceeded £1billion in the window, while European giants Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Juventus and Borussia Dortmund all invested heavily in their squads.

Heynckes, who led Bayern to treble glory in his final season as a coach in 2012-13, says football has now "lost its spirit" as a result of the demand for immediate results.

"Just look at this inflated transfer window," Heynckes told Die Welt newspaper. "Football has gone off the rails.

"It's lost its spirit. Football is business. It's all about being quick, quick, quick - nobody has any patience nowadays.

"But then again, that is how things are in normal life, away from football.

"If, for any reason at all, there is no return, then there is an immediate reaction. It's shocking."

The example of Bastian Schweinsteiger being made an outcast by Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho was used by Heynckes, although the 71-year-old accepted there are both sides to consider in his situation.

"Of course it's not a nice situation for him, but you've got to look at it from two sides," said Heynckes.

"He joined Manchester United a year ago on the recommendation of their coach back then, Louis van Gaal, with huge expectations.

"Injuries also played a part in what wasn't as great a season as Bastian and the club had hoped for, but then it hardly surprises me since the business is no longer like it was 15 years ago."