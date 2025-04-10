'If we’re constantly served up this crap, it isn't right - the game can’t be evolving in the right way:' Gary Neville concerned with the future of Premier League football

Gary Neville has criticised the way football in the Premier League is evolving

Gary Neville has revealed his concern for the future of football in the Premier League, suggesting that defenders are having far too many touches on the ball compared to when he was a player.

So far in the 2024/25 season, Virgil van Dijk has had the most touches on the ball of any other player in the Premier League, with Josko Gvardiol, Levi Colwill, William Saliba and Bruno Fernandes rounding out the top five.

As Neville highlights, though, the 2008/09 season saw Denilson, Frank Lampard, Xabi Alonso, John Obi Mikel and John Pantsil touch the ball the most. The majority of those players are the types the Manchester United legend says he wants to see on the ball the most, as opposed to defenders who now dominate the charts.

Gary Neville is not happy with the state of modern football

"Holding-midfield who are dictating the game – they are players who I’d want to see on the ball – most of them," Neville said on the Stick to Football podcast, brought to you by SkyBet.

He added: "The last few weeks I’ve watched games which have been a struggle. The fans are saying it, commentators are saying it, people who are ex-coaches and players. Even the current players are having the energy drained out of them. We’re seeing so much of defenders and goalkeepers on the ball, constantly.

“You can either say the game is evolving, but is the job of a football coach or a football team not to get the best players on the ball as much as possible in a game with the best quality?

“If we’re constantly served up this crap where we are watching centre-backs, full-backs and goalkeepers touch the ball hundreds of times more than the most talented players on the pitch. That isn’t right – the game can’t be evolving in the right way.”

Neville's comments come after he criticised the "robotic" nature of modern football following the drab 0-0 draw between Manchester United and Manchester City at Old Trafford last Sunday.

“I don’t think there was one player who walked off that pitch disappointed about drawing 0-0, from either side,” Neville said. “They all walked off sort of thinking, ‘We’re OK here, got away without making a mistake’. It was that type of game.

“It was really disappointing. I apologise for my co-commentary actually, I think I let it get to me. I was boring on there as well. That was drab as well.

“I think the congratulations and love-in that I’m watching says both teams are happy with a 0-0."

