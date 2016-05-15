Football League Play-offs Review: Hartley heartbreaker sinks Pompey

Peter Hartley scored a dramatic stoppage-time header to send Plymouth Argyle to the League Two play-off final with a 1-0 win over Portsmouth.

Thursday's first leg had provided an entertaining 2-2 draw, but Sunday's return at Home Park proved a cagier affair, settled right at the death.

It looked as though Plymouth's chances of winning in normal time had gone when Jake Jervis sent a free header against the post a minute from the end.

Jamille Matt then saw his header tipped over by Pompey keeper Ryan Allsop, but from the resulting corner Hartley rose highest at the far post to nod home and send the Argyle faithful into delirium at the thought of a trip to Wembley.

In the League One play-offs, Millwall took a significant step towards the final by winning 3-1 at Bradford City in the first leg at Valley Parade.

Millwall fell behind to Tony McMahon's penalty, but turned it around thanks to Lee Gregory's fine finish, Steve Morison's powerful header and a stunning free-kick from Joe Martin.

Meanwhile, Grimsby Town will be back in the Football League next season after a 3-1 win over Forest Green Rovers in the National League play-off final at Wembley.