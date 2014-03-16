Football League Preview: Wigan, Wolves march on

Wigan's stunning run of form – which has included a run to the semi-finals of the FA Cup, which they won last year – sees them sitting fifth in the table.

Uwe Rosler's side are high on confidence and enter their home clash against the second-bottom Yeovil on the back of a 3-1 win at Ipswich Town on Saturday.

The result was soured by a hamstring injury to defender Leon Barnett and Rosler has admitted that more injuries may put his team's promotion bid at risk with Ben Watson (broken leg), Roger Espinoza (hernia) and Chris McCann (knee) also sidelined.

"That is the third injury in a week and we can't afford to have any others," Rosler told Wigan's official website.

"We have asked a lot from Leon this season and sometimes nothing can be done to prevent an injury like this.

"All we can do is work hard on the recovery of players and their preparations for each game."

Two other Championship matches will be played on Tuesday, with QPR looking to take advantage of their game in hand over third-placed Derby County.

Harry Redknapp's side will go third if they pick up a point at Sheffield Wednesday but it is victory they will be targeting at Hillsborough. Relegation-threatened Charlton Athletic also host Bournemouth.

In League One action, table-topping Wolves will look to continue their 10-match unbeaten run at Crawley Town.

The Molineux club had won nine matches in a row before Saturday's disappointing goalless draw against Shrewsbury Town and manager Kenny Jackett will demand a response at Crawley. Shrewsbury also visit Colchester United.

And there is plenty of mid-week action in League Two as Northampton Town's unlikely bid for survival, which has gathered significant pace, faces a crucial juncture when Rochdale visit Sixfields on Tuesday.

With three wins and three draws from their last six matches, Northampton are just three points adrift of safety.

Rochdale are third though and have enjoyed an excellent season under manager Keith Hill.

Also on Tuesday, Accrington Stanley host Morecambe in a local derby while leaders Chesterfield go to Plymouth Argyle.

Torquay United meet Bury and Cheltenham Town battle Wycombe Wanderers while on Wednesday, Newport County host Dagenham and Redbridge.