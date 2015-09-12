Football League Review: Brighton pull clear at the top, Forest down QPR

Brighton and Hove Albion moved four points clear at the top of the Championship as they beat Hull City 1-0.

Chris Hughton's side, who welcomed back Bobby Zamora for his first home appearance since April 2003, saw off the visitors thanks to Tomer Hemed's goal after just five minutes.

Cardiff City moved into second, sustaining their own unbeaten record with a 2-0 victory over Huddersfield Town, while Stewart Downing's first goal since returning to Middlesbrough helped them into third spot as they beat MK Dons 2-0.

Birmingham City are up to fourth thanks to a thrilling 4-2 win at home to Bristol City, with Clayton Donaldson scoring a first-half hat-trick, and Burnley made it three wins in a row with a 3-1 victory over Sheffield Wednesday.

Nottingham Forest won their first away game since February after Henri Lansbury and Nelson Oliveira saw them overturn Charlie Austin's goal for 10-man QPR, Bolton Wanderers secured their opening victory of the season against Wolves, and Chris Martin's double saw Derby County win 2-1 at Preston North End.

Charlton Athletic against Rotherham United and Leeds United's home clash with Brentford both finished 1-1, with Reading staying ninth after Friday's 5-1 thrashing of Ipswich Town.

League One leaders Gillingham recovered from Ryan Jackson's own goal to beat Blackpool 2-1, with top scorer Bradley Dack hitting the winner eight minutes from time. Walsall's win over Doncaster Rovers keeps them second while Burton Albion edged past Rochdale to stay third.

Peterborough United were the big winners of the day, thumping Oldham Athletic 5-1 away from home in caretaker boss Grant McCann's first game in charge, with Barnsley also back among the goals with a 4-1 win over Swindon Town.

Charlie Raglan's own goal in injury time helped Colchester United snatch a 3-3 draw at Chesterfield, Millwall won 3-1 at Crewe, Port Vale beat Wigan Athletic in a five-goal thriller and Bury were impressive 3-1 winners at Sheffield United.

Scunthorpe United and Shrewsbury Town earned narrow wins, with Fleetwood Town and Bradford City playing out the day's only draw.

League Two leaders Leyton Orient were held 1-1 by Cambridge United, meanwhile, allowing Portsmouth and Plymouth Argyle – who leapfrogged Wycombe Wanderers with a 2-1 win at Adams Park – to move a point behind.

Morcambe were victorious at struggling Newport County, Exeter City beat Hartlepool United 1-0 and Mansfield Town put four past Crawley Town.

There was also wins for Accrington Stanley, Carlisle United, Northampton Town and Notts County, while Yeovil Town drew 1-1 with Wimbledon and York City held Stevenage 2-2.