Football League Review: Derby joy for Burnley as Hull go second

Burnley claimed derby bragging rights in east Lancashire with a 1-0 Championship win over bitter rivals Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park.

Scott Arfield was the hero for Sean Dyche's team, sending a rasping shot into the top corner from 20 yards after the hour.

The result moves Burnley up to third - level on points with second-placed Hull City, who dumped Birmingham City down to sixth as goals in the space of three minutes from David Meyler and Abel Hernandez secured a 2-0 win at the KC Stadium.

Leaders Brighton and Hove Albion were held to a goalless draw by Preston North End, while Middlesbrough and Derby County retained their spots in the play-off places with respective away wins at Wolverhampton Wanderers and Huddersfield Town.

Dave Edwards put Wolves in front midway through the first half but goals from Diego Fabbrini and Stewart Downing either side of a Grant Leadbitter penalty inside the final 20 minutes gave Aitor Karanka's team an impressive triumph.

A long-range strike from George Thorne early in the second half saw derby home after Harry Bunn cancelled out Chris Martin's eighth goal of the season.

Reading dropped out of the play-off places after coming out on the wrong side of a 4-2 result in the game of the day at Fulham.

Moussa Dembele scored a brace, his first coming as the Londoners scored twice in the space of seven second-half minutes after falling 2-0 behind.

MK Dons were beaten 3-0 by Queens Park Rangers, while Charlton Athletic suffered the same fate at home to Brentford.

Former Newcastle United striker Shola Ameobi scored on his Bolton Wanderers debut as Neil Lennon's team drew 1-1 with Leeds United – a scoreline also shared by Nottingham Forest and Ipswich Town.

League One leaders Gillingham drew 1-1 with Southend United but Walsall could not take advantage in second as they played out a remarkable 4-4 draw at Colchester United.

Walsall spurned 2-0 and 3-0 leads, and Darren Ambrose's 80th-minute goal looked to have stolen the spoils for the hosts until James O'Connor levelled at the death.

In League Two, Plymouth Argyle extended their lead at the top to four points thanks to Ryan Brunt's last-minute winner in the 2-1 triumph at Luton Town.

Second-place Portsmouth played out a goalless 90 minutes against Mansfield Town, while Oxford United in third were beaten 3-2 by struggling Barnet.