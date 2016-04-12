Football League Review: Forshaw winner sends Boro top

Adam Forshaw struck an injury-time winner to give Middlesbrough a 2-1 victory over Reading that took them top of the Championship.

The midfielder came on as a substitute on the hour and scored a crucial late goal after a Simon Cox strike had cancelled out Emilio Nsue's early opener.

The win means Boro move above Burnely, but Birmingham's hopes of escaping the Championship this season are waning after they were beaten 2-1 at home by Leeds United.

Two solo goals by Leeds winger Stuart Dallas put the struggling Yorkshire side in front before Clayton Donaldson pulled one back for Blues.

Despite midfielder Alex Mowatt being shown a straight red card for a dangerous tackle on Ryan Shotton, Leeds held on.

In League One, Barnsley kept their push for a play-off place on course with a 2-1 victory over Oldham Athletic courtesy of Sam Winnall's goals either side of Curtis Main's equaliser, while Walsall remain in touching distance of the top two after they beat Gillingham 2-1.

Meanwhile, in League Two, Notts County beat Hartlepool United 1-0 and Dagenham and Redbridge slipped closer to relegation as they lost 1-0 at Luton Town.