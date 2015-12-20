Football League Review: Owls increase Wolves' woes, McDermott and O'Driscoll up and running

Sheffield Wednesday moved to within a point of the Championship play-off places as they came from behind to secure a resounding 4-1 win over Wolves at Hillsborough.

The visitors travelled north aiming to end a miserable run of two wins from 11 matches and Benik Afobe - a former Owls loanee - gave them hope with a 16th-minute penalty.

Carlos Carvalhal's men soon overcame that early setback, however. Fernando Forestieri fired home a penalty of his own and then put the hosts in front with a deflected half-volley.

Daniel Pudil's fine second-half strike and a late Gary Hooper goal then sealed Wednesday's first home win over Wolves since 1964, leaving them seventh in the table.

Leeds United moved up to 13th with a 1-0 win over Preston North End at Elland Road.

The visitors had goalkeeper Jordan Pickford sent off for handling outside the penalty area in the 30th minute, and their miserable afternoon continued when Alan Browne headed into his own goal shortly after half-time.

Former Leeds boss Brian McDermott marked his return to the Reading hotseat with a 1-0 win over Blackburn Rovers at the Madejski Stadium.

McDermott - who was appointed as Steve Clarke's successor this week - celebrated all three points thanks to Danny William's 11th-minute strike.

And there was joy for another new manager as Sean O'Driscoll saw his Walsall side defeat Port Vale 2-0 at the Bescot Stadium.

Jordan Cook scored both of the hosts' goals in the second half as they climbed back into the top two in League One.