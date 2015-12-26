Football League Review: Rams beat Fulham to go top

Derby County moved to the top of the Championship table with a comfortable 2-0 victory over struggling Fulham at iPro Stadium.

Tim Ream turned Johnny Russell's cross into his own net to give the home side the lead and Jacob Butterfield sealed the win, slotting home after a neat one-two with Chris Martin.

The Rams are unbeaten in seven matches, while Fulham have not won in nine.

Second-placed Middlesbrough had their game at Blackburn Rovers postponed - one of 10 Football League games called off due to heavy rain and flooding - while Hull City's 3-0 victory over Burnley moved Steve Bruce’s side up to third.

Second-half goals from Jake Livermore, Abel Hernandez and Sam Clucas were enough to give Hull the win, with Hernandez's superb curling effort the pick of the three.

Bolton Wanderers manager Neil Lennon insisted he would not quit the club after seeing his rock-bottom side beaten 4-0 away at Rotherham United – a result that extended their winless streak to 17 games.

After a goalless first half, goals from Grant Ward, Danny Ward, Joe Newell and Jonson Clarke-Harris gave Neil Redfearn's men an emphatic victory that heaped the pressure on Lennon.

Meanwhile, Wolves bounced back from two consecutive defeats by beating Reading 1-0, courtesy of James Henry's first-half strike.

In League One, Walsall moved level with Burton Albion at the top after Milan Lalkovic's first-half goal gave them a 1-0 win over Millwall, while Gillingham's 3-1 victory at Swindon Town kept them third.

Plymouth Argyle, who won 1-0 at Yeovil Town, and Oxford United, who beat Exeter City 3-0, took advantage of Northampton Town's postponed fixture at York City to move above them at the top of League Two.