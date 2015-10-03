Football League Review: Reading close in on leaders, Burton move clear

Reading closed in on the top of the Championship table courtesy of a 2-0 win at home to second-placed Middlesbrough on Saturday, while leaders Brighton and Hove Albion were held by Cardiff City.

Daniel Williams headed Reading into the lead after just 11 seconds at the Madejski Stadium and Nick Blackman put the result beyond doubt from the penalty spot with two minutes to go.

The win lifts Steve Clarke's team to third in the standings on 18 points, two behind their vanquished visitors and four back from Brighton.

Chris Hughton's first-placed side, in action at home to Cardiff, trailed early at the Amex Stadium after Joe Mason put the visitors ahead from close range in the fifth minute.

Dale Stephens converted Beram Kayal's cross to equalise for Brighton in the 38th minute, with neither side able to force their way through in the second half.

Elsewhere on Saturday, Birmingham City climbed to fourth thanks to a 2-0 win away to Leeds United. Demarai Gray and Jacques Maghoma were on target for the visitors at Elland Road.

Hull City ended the day fifth after beating Nottingham Forest 1-0, while Derby County recorded their first home victory of the league season by beating Brentford 2-0.

Wolves defeated Huddersfield Town 3-0 in the early kick-off and and QPR came from 2-0 down to beat a visiting Bolton Wanderers 4-3.

Mid-table sides Blackburn Rovers and Sheffield Wednesday both won at home, beating Ipswich Town 2-0 and Preston North End 3-1 respectively.

Finally, bottom side Bristol City were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Mk Dons.

In League One a Luke Prosser own goal in the second half earned Burton Albion a 1-0 win at home to Southend United, Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink's men moving three points clear at the top after second-placed Walsall drew 0-0 at Wigan Athletic.

Bury moved up to third and joined Walsall on 22 points courtesy of a 1-0 win at Colchester United, while Peterborough United enjoyed an eye-catching 5-3 victory at home to Millwall.

Plymouth Argyle lead League Two thanks to their 2-1 win at home to Crawley Town, while Wycombe Wanderers are now second after they were beaten 3-2 at home by Northampton Town.