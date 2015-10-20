Football League Review: Zamora winner completes Brighton fightback

Brighton and Hove Albion are four points clear of the Championship's chasing pack after club hero Bobby Zamora came off the bench to complete a 2-1 home win against Bristol City.

The hosts fell behind to an early opener from Derrick Williams, but Sam Baldock levelled shortly after the break.

Zamora scored a superb winner just eight minutes from time to claim his second goal in four days and keep his boyhood club well clear at the top.

Brighton's nearest rivals are now Birmingham City, who won 1-0 at struggling Bolton Wanderers thanks to Paul Robinson's second goal in as many games.

Reading dropped out of the top two after a 1-1 draw at Rotherham United. Nick Blackman kept up his superb scoring run with a fine opener, but captain Danny Collins clinched a draw for the home side.

Middlesbrough went down 1-0 at Cardiff City after a late own goal by George Friend, with Boro dropping to sixth as a result.

Hull City were the big movers with a comfortable 3-0 home win against Ipswich Town lifting them to fourth. Alex Bruce, Chuba Akpom and David Meyler were on target.

Burnley left it late to snatch a point against 10-man Nottingham Forest at the City Ground. Eric Lichaj put the hosts ahead but after Henri Lansbury's red card, Matt Taylor scored a stunning equaliser at the death.

Charlton Athletic slipped into the bottom three after a 3-0 home defeat to Preston North End with a brace from Paul Gallagher and a Daniel Johnson strike doing the damage.

Huddersfield Town defeated MK Dons 2-0 and QPR drew 0-0 with Sheffield Wednesday.

In League One, Harry Lennon's late winner for 10-man Gillingham kept them top, with the Gills coming from behind to beat Scunthorpe United 2-1.

Walsall stayed second with a 2-0 win at Barnsley, George Evans scoring on his debut.

Crewe Alexandra remain bottom but held promotion-chasing Burton Albion to a 0-0 draw at the Pirelli Stadium.

In League Two's game of the night, third-placed Oxford United beat leaders Plymouth Argyle 1-0 thanks to a first half goal from Liam Sercombe.

But the real entertainment was at Accrington Stanley, who lost 4-3 at home to AFC Wimbledon despite Billy Kee's brace putting them 2-0 up early on. Danny Bulman and Lyle Taylor scored doubles for the Dons.